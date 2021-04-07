|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
21:42 | 07.04.2021
TravelCenters of America Opens New Location in Wisconsin
TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA), nationwide operator of the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express network of travel centers that offers fueling, convenience store, dining options and other services, is expanding its network with a new TA Express in Osseo, Wisconsin . The former Osseo Truck Stop is a popular location with a loyal customer base of professional drivers and other travelers. The site is converting to a TA Express through a franchise agreement and is the first TA Express to open in Wisconsin.
Located along a high-volume corridor on I-94 between Madison and Minneapolis, the site gives travelers another convenient place to stop along their journey, while getting the benefits of TA’s UltraONE loyalty program and other highly regarded services. The travel center is TA’s sixth location in Wisconsin and grows the total nationwide network of travel centers to 273.
“TA is committed to expanding our network to serve more travelers who need a trusted place to stop and rest,” said Barry Richards, president of TA. “Our smaller format TA Express model offers a quick, clean and convenient option for motorists, while providing professional drivers with the services they need and trust while on the road.”
TA Express Osseo is located along I-94, Exit 88, at 12613 Gunderson Road. Total amenities include:
Dining options: Hunt Brothers Pizza, Osseo Family Restaurant, on-site deli
Convenience store with coffee, snacks and merchandise
Six private showers
Laundry facilities
Eight diesel fueling positions with DEF on all lanes
Eight gasoline fueling lanes
125 truck parking spaces
100 car parking spaces
TA recently announced its commitment to serving more travelers and growing its footprint nationwide through franchising. The company plans to open over 20 franchised travel centers in 2021 throughout the country.
