22:18 | 25.02.2021



Tredegar Board Declares Dividend



The board of directors of Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) declared a quarterly dividend of twelve cents ($0.12) per share on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on January 1, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 11, 2021.

Tredegar Corporation is an industrial manufacturer with three primary businesses: custom aluminum extrusions for the North American building and construction, automotive and specialty markets; surface protection films for high technology applications in the global electronics industry; and specialized polyester films primarily for the Latin American flexible packaging market. Tredegar had 2019 sales from continuing operations of $826 million. With approximately 2,400 employees, the Company operates manufacturing facilities in North America, South America and Asia.

