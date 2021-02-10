|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:01 | 10.02.2021
Trex Company Announces February 2021 Investor and Sustainability Conference Schedule
Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX), the world’s number-one brand of eco-friendly composite decking and railing and leader in high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products, and a leading national provider of custom-engineered railing systems, today announced its participation in the following investor and sustainability conferences:
Location: Virtual
Date: Tuesday, February 23rd
Fireside Chat: 2:00 pm ET
Trex Management: Dennis Schemm – Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Location: Virtual
Date: Wednesday, February 24th
Presentation: 12:10 pm ET
Trex Management: Bryan Fairbanks – President & Chief Executive Officer
Leslie Adkins – Vice President, Marketing
Management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors. The company’s investor presentation is available in the Investor Relations section of the Trex website.
