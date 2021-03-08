|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
14:00 | 08.03.2021
Trex Company Appoints Gena C. Lovett to its Board of Directors
Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX), the world’s #1 brand of composite decking and railing and leader in high-performance, low-maintenance and eco-friendly outdoor living products and a leading national provider of custom-engineered commercial railing systems, today announced the appointment of Gena C. Lovett as a new independent member of its Board of Directors.
Bryan H. Fairbanks, President and CEO, commented, “We are very pleased to welcome Gena to the Trex Board where she will be an excellent contributor to our continued success. Her extensive experience in large-scale manufacturing and operations will be very valuable as we complete our major capacity expansion program, and then turn our focus to improving manufacturing output and cost saving initiatives.”
