14:00 | 08.03.2021

Trex Company Appoints Gena C. Lovett to its Board of Directors

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX), the world’s #1 brand of composite decking and railing and leader in high-performance, low-maintenance and eco-friendly outdoor living products and a leading national provider of custom-engineered commercial railing systems, today announced the appointment of Gena C. Lovett as a new independent member of its Board of Directors.

Ms. Lovett is a seasoned operations executive with an extensive career in manufacturing at marquee companies. Most recently she served as Vice President of Operations for The Boeing Company’s defense sector, a $30 billion organization. Prior to that role, Ms. Lovett was Director of Manufacturing-Forging and later Chief Diversity Officer at Alcoa Corporation. From 1992 to 2007, she held a series of manufacturing positions at Ford Motor Company, moving up from Production Supervisor to Plant Manager. Ms. Lovett received her B.A. from Ohio State University and her M.B.A. from Baker College Center for Graduate Studies. She currently is pursuing her Ph.D. in Values Driven Leadership at Benedictine University. Bryan H. Fairbanks, President and CEO, commented, “We are very pleased to welcome Gena to the Trex Board where she will be an excellent contributor to our continued success. Her extensive experience in large-scale manufacturing and operations will be very valuable as we complete our major capacity expansion program, and then turn our focus to improving manufacturing output and cost saving initiatives.”

About Trex Company

Trex Company is the world’s largest manufacturer of high-performance eco-friendly wood-alternative decking and railing with more than 25 years of product experience. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. Also, Trex is a leading national provider of custom-engineered railing systems for the commercial and multi-family market, including performing arts venues and sports stadiums. For more information, visit trex.com.

