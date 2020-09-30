|
Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) today announced earnings results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.
Quarterly income from continuing operations per common diluted share (“EPS”) of $0.21 and quarterly adjusted EPS of $0.17, which excludes the following:
Restructuring activities totaling $0.03 per common diluted share
Additional income tax benefit of $0.07 per common diluted share related to carryback claims as permitted under recent tax legislation
Both year-to-date cash flow from operations and free cash flow before leasing investment were $457 million, respectively
Year-to-date investment of $310 million in leasing capital expenditures, net of railcar sales, predominantly for growth
Total committed liquidity of $719 million as of September 30, 2020
Repurchases of approximately 4.5 million shares at a cost of $89.9 million
Year-to-date returns to shareholders of $193 million through dividends and share repurchases
Announces new $250 million share repurchase authorization approved subsequent to quarter-end
Completed a new $155.5 million securitization under an existing indenture bearing interest at 1.96% annually to replace $153.1 million of secured railcar equipment notes bearing interest at 3.82%, which were redeemed
Previously announced date of 2020 Investor Day on November 19, 2020
“In the wake of the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, I applaud the commitment of Trinity’s people to deliver high-quality products and services to our customers and continue our progress in effecting the transformation of the Company’s rail-focused operating strategy,” said Jean Savage, Trinity’s CEO and President. “Trinity’s third quarter performance reflects solid execution against numerous headwinds including competitive pricing, declining deliveries, and difficult decisions in rightsizing our operations. Through it all, Trinity’s rail platform, which generates significant cash flow, and our strong balance sheet have enabled us to manage through the current environment from a position of strength.”
“Railcar loadings rebounded during the third quarter from the historical declines earlier in the year resulting from economic shutdowns amid the coronavirus outbreak. However, market uncertainty continues to cloud demand for railcars as much of the economy remains under pressure. We continue to see a good pipeline of inquiries for available railcars – new and existing – from strategic buyers and owners of railcar assets, and we remain cautiously optimistic regarding the trajectory of demand heading into next year. Average lease rates and the utilization of our lease fleet remained essentially flat from the second quarter, while lease rate renewal pricing continued to experience negative headwinds. Rail manufacturing received orders for 2,000 railcars during the third quarter, composed primarily of larger, complex transactions that leverage the strength of Trinity’s rail platform and our ability to tailor solutions for our customers.”
“Our business leaders are taking additional actions to optimize our operating structure and our balance sheet. During the third quarter, Trinity transitioned its U.S. logistics business and outsourced these services to third-party providers, as well as completed the realignment of its organizational structure. The Company also completed the $350 million share repurchase authorization, our second such completion in the past two years, with the purchase of approximately $90 million during the quarter. Earlier this week, Trinity’s Board approved a new $250 million share repurchase authorization that runs through the end of 2021.”
Ms. Savage concluded, “As we move forward with the execution of our long-term strategy, we have redefined our purpose to ‘Delivering Goods for the Good of All.’ We are proud of the essential role our railcars play in sustaining our communities, and our strategic initiatives are aimed at enhancing the rail industry’s modal advantage while improving our returns on the business. We are strongly committed to accelerating the financial performance of the Company and unlocking value for our shareholders through a disciplined capital allocation framework.”
Revenues
$
459.4
$
813.6
Lower deliveries in the Rail Products Group and fewer railcars sold from our lease fleet
Selling, engineering, and administrative expenses
$
51.2
$
62.1
Lower employee-related costs resulting from cost optimization initiatives, including headcount reductions and adjustments to incentive-based compensation, and lower litigation-related expenses
Operating profit (loss)
$
72.9
$
120.3
Lower volumes in the Rail Products Group and fewer railcar sales in the Leasing Group
Interest expense
$
52.3
$
55.8
Reduction in the average borrowings and the variable interest rates associated with the Company’s debt facilities, as well as the early redemption of a securitization in the first quarter of 2020
EBITDA (1)
$
136.4
$
194.5
See change in operating profit described above
Effective tax expense (benefit) rate
(34.9)%
27.5%
Primarily tax benefit due to the carryback of net operating losses
Net income (loss) attributable to Trinity Industries, Inc.
$
25.1
$
49.0
Diluted EPS – GAAP
$
0.21
$
0.39
Diluted EPS – Adjusted (1)
$
0.17
$
0.39
Net cash provided by operating activities – continuing operations
$
456.8
$
166.3
Cash impacts include cyclical shifts and working capital initiatives, as well as inflows from a customer’s exercise of a purchase option on a sales-type lease
Free cash flow before leasing investment (1)
$
457.0
$
217.2
Capital expenditures – leasing, net
$
448.8
$
854.3
Reduced lease fleet investment in 2020
Returns of capital to shareholders
$
193.1
$
294.7
Reduced share repurchase activity in 2020
Leasing and management revenues
$
183.9
$
190.1
Lower fleet utilization and lower lease rates on renewals, partially offset by growth in the lease fleet and higher lease rates associated with new railcar additions
Leasing and management operating profit
$
86.8
$
79.8
Growth in the lease fleet and lower depreciation expense
Operating profit on sales of leased railcars
$
2.9
$
35.9
Lower volume of railcars sold from the lease fleet
Fleet utilization
94.8%
96.7%
Primarily driven by decrease in energy-related markets
Owned lease fleet (in units) (1)
105,925
102,090
Managed lease fleet (in units)
26,655
24,215
Additional sales of leased railcars to third-party fleets managed by the Company
Revenues
$
381.2
$
735.1
Lower deliveries and railcar modification services
Operating profit margin
0.8%
8.9%
Lower deliveries resulting in additional unabsorbed burden in addition to lower pricing
Deliveries (in units)
2,605
5,320
Orders (in units)
2,000
2,530
Order value
$
186.8
$
259.2
Lower number of units and competitive pricing
Backlog value
$
1,155.4
$
2,445.7
Revenues
$
62.6
$
70.3
Decreased demand for highway products
Operating profit
$
7.3
$
3.9
Lower employee-related costs and lower costs associated with our non-operating facilities
Wholly-owned subsidiaries, including corporate revolving credit facility
57.9%
55.1%
The Company’s tax rate was a benefit of 34.9% for the quarter and a benefit of 69.5% for the year. These rates differed from the U.S. statutory rate primarily as a result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the “CARES Act”).
In July 2020, we amended our revolving credit facility to increase the maximum leverage ratio through December 31, 2021 to provide near-term covenant flexibility.
In October 2020, Trinity Rail Leasing 2018 LLC (“TRL-2018”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, issued $155.5 million of Series 2020-1 Class A Secured Railcar Equipment Notes (the “2020-1 Notes”) under an existing indenture. The 2020-1 Notes bear interest at a fixed rate of 1.96% per annum and have a stated final maturity date of 2050. In a separate transaction during October 2020, TRL-2018 redeemed its Series 2018-1 Class A-1 Secured Railcar Equipment Notes, of which $153.1 million was outstanding at the redemption date. The fixed interest rate for these notes was 3.82% per annum.
In October 2020, our Board of Directors authorized a new share repurchase program effective October 23, 2020 through December 31, 2021. The new share repurchase program authorizes the Company to repurchase up to $250.0 million of its common stock.
The Company’s income tax receivable at the end of the third quarter was $485 million.
Restructuring charges for the third quarter of 2020 totaled $4.7 million, which included $3.4 million for severance costs, $0.7 million in asset write-downs from transportation equipment related to our logistics operations, and $0.6 million of contract termination costs.
Trinity currently anticipates that the structural and cyclical administrative cost reductions completed thus far in 2020 will generate approximately $80 million in future annualized cost savings.
As the Company continues to reposition its operating structure and drive platform efficiency, we anticipate identifying further cost savings opportunities, which could lead to additional restructuring charges.
In connection with the Company’s previously communicated pension plan termination, the plan is expected to be fully settled in the fourth quarter of 2020. Upon settlement, the Company currently expects to recognize a pre-tax non-cash pension settlement charge totaling between $145 million to $160 million, which includes the recognition of all pre-tax actuarial losses accumulated in Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss.
Additionally, the Company will provide Supplemental Materials to accompany the earnings conference call. The materials will be accessible on Trinity’s Investor Relations website under the Events and Presentations portion of the site along with the Third Quarter Earnings Call event weblink.
(unaudited)
$
459.4
$
813.6
$
1,583.8
$
2,154.4
Operating costs:
Cost of revenues
334.5
649.1
1,213.1
1,691.0
Selling, engineering, and administrative expenses
51.2
62.1
172.3
191.5
Gains (losses) on dispositions of property:
Net gains on railcar lease fleet sales owned more than one year at the time of sale
2.9
18.1
17.3
44.7
Other
1.0
(0.2)
2.8
2.5
Impairment of long-lived assets
—
—
369.4
—
Restructuring activities, net
4.7
—
10.5
—
386.5
693.3
1,745.2
1,835.3
Operating profit (loss)
72.9
120.3
(161.4)
319.1
Interest expense, net
51.7
54.0
163.6
160.8
Other, net
2.0
—
0.5
0.2
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
19.2
66.3
(325.5)
158.1
Provision (benefit) for income taxes:
Current
(18.7)
2.5
(471.2)
2.7
Deferred
12.0
15.7
245.1
38.5
(6.7)
18.2
(226.1)
41.2
Income (loss) from continuing operations
25.9
48.1
(99.4)
116.9
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
—
(0.4)
(0.2)
(2.3)
Net income (loss)
25.9
47.7
(99.6)
114.6
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest
0.8
(1.3)
(79.5)
(1.4)
Net income (loss) attributable to Trinity Industries, Inc.
$
25.1
$
49.0
$
(20.1)
$
116.0
Basic earnings per common share:
Income (loss) from continuing operations
$
0.21
$
0.39
$
(0.17)
$
0.91
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
—
—
—
(0.02)
Basic net income (loss) attributable to Trinity Industries, Inc.
$
0.21
$
0.39
$
(0.17)
$
0.89
Diluted earnings per common share:
Income (loss) from continuing operations
$
0.21
$
0.39
$
(0.17)
$
0.90
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
—
—
—
(0.02)
Diluted net income (loss) attributable to Trinity Industries, Inc.
$
0.21
$
0.39
$
(0.17)
$
0.88
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:
Basic
116.4
124.7
117.2
127.6
Diluted
117.0
126.0
117.2
129.2
Trinity is required to utilize the two-class method of calculating earnings per share (“EPS”) as a result of unvested restricted shares that have non-forfeitable rights to dividends and are, therefore, considered to be participating securities. The calculation of EPS using the two-class method excludes income attributable to these participating securities from the numerator and excludes the dilutive impact of those shares from the denominator; therefore, the two-class method may result in a lower EPS than is calculated from the face of the income statement. There were no restricted shares and stock options included in the computation of diluted EPS for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as we incurred a loss for the period, and any effect on loss per common share would have been antidilutive.
(unaudited)
$
183.9
$
326.4
$
613.0
$
803.9
Rail Products Group
381.2
735.1
1,296.2
2,075.8
All Other
62.6
70.3
195.3
200.3
Segment Totals before Eliminations
627.7
1,131.8
2,104.5
3,080.0
Eliminations – Lease Subsidiary
(166.0)
(314.0)
(512.4)
(913.0)
Eliminations – Other
(2.3)
(4.2)
(8.3)
(12.6)
Consolidated Total
$
459.4
$
813.6
$
1,583.8
$
2,154.4
$
89.7
$
115.7
$
265.5
$
306.3
Rail Products Group
3.2
65.4
36.2
180.8
All Other
7.3
3.9
23.9
19.9
Segment Totals before Eliminations, Corporate Expenses, Impairment of long-lived assets, and Restructuring activities
100.2
185.0
325.6
507.0
Corporate
(21.0)
(23.9)
(73.3)
(78.1)
Impairment of long-lived assets
—
—
(369.4)
—
Restructuring activities, net
(4.7)
—
(10.5)
—
Eliminations – Lease Subsidiary
(2.6)
(40.7)
(33.5)
(109.5)
Eliminations – Other
1.0
(0.1)
(0.3)
(0.3)
Consolidated Total
$
72.9
$
120.3
$
(161.4)
$
319.1
($ in millions)
(unaudited)
Leasing and management
$
183.9
$
190.1
$
558.6
$
566.6
Sales of railcars owned one year or less at the time of sale (1)(2)
—
136.3
54.4
237.3
Total revenues
$
183.9
$
326.4
$
613.0
$
803.9
Operating profit (3):
Leasing and management
$
86.8
$
79.8
$
247.8
$
234.6
Railcar sales(1):
Railcars owned one year or less at the time of sale
—
17.8
0.4
27.0
Railcars owned more than one year at the time of sale
2.9
18.1
17.3
44.7
Total operating profit
$
89.7
$
115.7
$
265.5
$
306.3
Total operating profit margin
48.8
%
35.4
%
43.3
%
38.1
%
Leasing and management operating profit margin
47.2
%
42.0
%
44.4
%
41.4
%
Selected expense information:
Depreciation (4)(5)
$
51.5
$
59.4
$
159.1
$
171.6
Maintenance and compliance
$
18.5
$
24.9
$
67.4
$
79.2
Rent
$
2.1
$
3.8
$
8.1
$
13.6
Selling, engineering, and administrative expenses
$
11.7
$
10.7
$
39.0
$
36.2
Interest
$
47.0
$
50.0
$
149.2
$
146.4
Railcars owned one year or less at the time of sale (2)
$
—
$
136.3
$
54.4
$
237.3
Railcars owned more than one year at the time of sale
6.5
75.1
138.7
175.0
$
6.5
$
211.4
$
193.1
$
412.3
Operating profit on sales of leased railcars:
Railcars owned one year or less at the time of sale
$
—
$
17.8
$
0.4
$
27.0
Railcars owned more than one year at the time of sale
2.9
18.1
17.3
44.7
$
2.9
$
35.9
$
17.7
$
71.7
Operating profit margin on sales of leased railcars:
Railcars owned one year or less at the time of sale
—
%
13.1
%
0.7
%
11.4
%
Railcars owned more than one year at the time of sale
44.6
%
24.1
%
12.5
%
25.5
%
Weighted average operating profit margin on sales of leased railcars
44.6
%
17.0
%
9.2
%
17.4
%
(unaudited)
Cash and cash equivalents
$
120.8
$
166.2
Receivables, net of allowance
219.9
260.1
Income tax receivable
485.0
14.7
Inventories
373.1
433.4
Restricted cash
101.1
111.4
Property, plant, and equipment, net
6,937.9
7,110.6
Goodwill
208.8
208.8
Other assets
276.6
396.2
Accounts payable
$
178.9
$
203.9
Accrued liabilities
333.8
342.1
Debt
4,935.1
4,881.9
Deferred income taxes
1,040.6
798.3
Other liabilities
141.2
96.3
Stockholders’ equity:
Trinity Industries, Inc.
1,817.3
2,030.1
Noncontrolling interest
276.3
348.8
2,093.6
2,378.9
(unaudited)
Manufacturing/Corporate:
Property, plant, and equipment
$
1,040.4
Accumulated depreciation
(655.1
(631.6
)
434.4
408.8
Leasing:
Wholly-owned subsidiaries:
Machinery and other
13.9
13.7
Equipment on lease
6,868.7
6,944.2
Accumulated depreciation
(1,190.1
(1,139.0
)
5,692.5
5,818.9
Partially-owned subsidiaries:
Equipment on lease
2,245.6
2,410.0
Accumulated depreciation
(607.8
(623.3
)
1,637.8
1,786.7
Deferred profit on railcars sold to the Leasing Group
(1,063.8
(1,135.8
)
Accumulated amortization
237.0
232.0
(826.8
(903.8
)
$
6,937.9
$
7,110.6
Corporate – Recourse:
Revolving credit facility
$
125.0
$
125.0
Senior notes, net of unamortized discount of $0.2 and $0.2
399.8
399.8
524.8
524.8
Less: unamortized debt issuance costs
(1.7
)
(2.0
)
Total recourse debt
523.1
522.8
Leasing – Non-recourse:
Wholly-owned subsidiaries:
Secured railcar equipment notes, net of unamortized discount of $1.1 and $2.0
1,948.8
2,124.1
2017 promissory notes, net of unamortized discount of $10.7 and $—
813.7
627.1
TILC warehouse facility
430.5
353.4
3,193.0
3,104.6
Less: unamortized debt issuance costs
(20.3
)
(23.9
)
3,172.7
3,080.7
Partially-owned subsidiaries:
Secured railcar equipment notes
1,248.9
1,289.3
Less: unamortized debt issuance costs
(9.6
)
(10.9
)
1,239.3
1,278.4
Total non–recourse debt
4,412.0
4,359.1
Total debt
$
4,935.1
$
4,881.9
(unaudited)
Net cash provided by operating activities – continuing operations
$
456.8
$
166.3
Net cash used in operating activities – discontinued operations
(0.2
)
(2.3
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
456.6
164.0
Proceeds from railcar lease fleet sales owned more than one year at the time of sale
138.7
175.0
Proceeds from dispositions of property and other assets
19.8
19.5
Capital expenditures – leasing, net of sold lease fleet railcars owned one year or less with a net cost of $54.0 and $210.3
(448.8
)
(854.3
)
Capital expenditures – manufacturing and other
(70.7
)
(63.3
)
Other
—
(0.2
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(361.0
)
(723.3
)
Net (repayments of) proceeds from debt
40.3
649.4
Shares repurchased
(120.4
)
(154.9
)
Dividends paid to common shareholders
(67.8
)
(60.8
)
Other
(3.4
)
(10.1
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(151.3
)
423.6
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(55.7
)
(135.7
)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
277.6
350.8
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
$
221.9
$
215.1
(unaudited)
$
72.9
$
4.7
$
—
$
77.6
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
$
(6.7
)
$
1.1
$
8.6
$
3.0
Income (loss) from continuing operations
$
25.9
$
3.6
$
(8.6
$
20.9
Net income (loss) attributable to Trinity Industries, Inc.
$
25.1
$
3.6
$
(8.6
$
20.1
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
117.0
117.0
Diluted income (loss) from continuing operations per common share attributable to Trinity Industries, Inc.
$
0.21
$
0.17
$
(161.4
$
288.1
$
81.3
$
10.5
$
—
$
—
$
218.5
Interest expense, net
$
163.6
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
(5.0
$
—
$
158.6
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
$
(226.1
$
67.4
$
—
$
2.5
$
1.2
$
174.6
$
19.6
Income (loss) from continuing operations
$
(99.4
$
220.7
$
81.3
$
8.0
$
3.8
$
(174.6
$
39.8
Net income (loss) attributable to Trinity Industries, Inc.
$
(20.1
$
220.7
$
—
$
8.0
$
3.8
$
(174.6
$
37.8
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (4)
117.2
118.4
Diluted income (loss) from continuing operations per common share attributable to Trinity Industries, Inc.
$
(0.17
)
$
0.32
$
456.8
$
166.3
Add:
Proceeds from railcar lease fleet sales owned more than one year at the time of sale
138.7
175.0
Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
$
595.5
$
341.3
Less:
Capital expenditures – manufacturing and other
(70.7
)
(63.3
)
Dividends paid to common shareholders
(67.8
)
(60.8
)
Free Cash Flow (before Capital expenditures – leasing)
$
457.0
$
217.2
$
25.9
$
47.7
$
(99.6
)
$
114.6
Less: Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
—
(0.4
)
(0.2
)
(2.3
)
Income (loss) from continuing operations
$
25.9
$
48.1
$
(99.4
)
$
116.9
Add:
Interest expense
52.3
55.8
166.6
165.5
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
(6.7
)
18.2
(226.1
)
41.2
Depreciation and amortization expense
64.9
72.4
199.5
210.5
EBITDA
$
136.4
$
194.5
$
40.6
$
534.1
Add:
Impairment of long-lived assets
—
—
369.4
—
Restructuring activities, net
4.7
—
10.5
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$
141.1
$
194.5
$
420.5
$
534.1
