14:30 | 21.05.2020
Trio-Tech Reports Third Quarter Results
Trio-Tech International (NYSE MKT: TRT) today announced financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2020.
Reflecting lower revenue and unusually high labor costs in China due to the extension of the Lunar New Year holiday associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, gross margin decreased to $1,786,000, or 21% of revenue, for this year’s third quarter from $2,174,000, or 25% of revenue, for the third quarter a year ago.
Operating expenses increased 5% to $2,153,000 from $2,051,000 for the third quarter last year, primarily due to a one-time impairment charge of $139,000 on obsolete testing services equipment.
The loss from operations for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was $367,000. This compares to an operating profit of $123,000 for the third quarter of fiscal 2019.
Net income attributable to Trio-Tech International Common Shareholders for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $70,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to $683,000, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Net income for the third quarter of 2020 benefitted from $263,000 in other income, which included financial assistance received from local governments in Singapore and China to mitigate the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Overall gross margin for the first nine months of fiscal 2020 decreased 9% to $5,943,000, or 22% of revenue, from $6,533,000, or 23% of revenue, for the same period of fiscal 2019.
Operating expenses increased 3% to $6,261,000 from $6,060,000 for last year’s first nine months, primarily the result of the impairment charge mentioned above. The operating loss for the first nine months of fiscal 2020 was $318,000, compared to an operating profit of $473,000 for the same period last year.
For the first nine months of fiscal 2020, other income increased to $1,576,000 from $655,000 for the first nine months of fiscal 2019. This increase was mainly due to a non-recurring gain on the sale of assets of $1,172,000 compared to $685,000 for the same period last year, coupled with the government grants mentioned above.
Net income attributable to Trio-Tech International Common Shareholders for the first nine months of fiscal 2020 was $769,000, or $0.21 per diluted share, compared to $1,096,000, or $0.29 per diluted share for the first nine months of fiscal 2019.
Shareholders’ equity at March 31, 2020 was $24,867,000, or $6.77 per outstanding share, compared to $24,861,000, or $6.77 per outstanding share, at June 30, 2019. There were approximately 3,673,055 common shares outstanding at March 31, 2020.
UNAUDITED (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT EARNINGS PER SHARE)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
Revenue
2020
2019
2020
2019
Manufacturing
$
2,519
$
3,097
$
8,881
$
10,086
Testing Services
3,741
3,989
12,018
12,819
Distribution
2,225
1,727
6,338
5,587
Real Estate
16
25
49
81
8,501
8,838
27,286
28,573
Costs of Sales
Cost of manufactured products sold
1,851
2,303
6,789
7,806
Cost of testing services rendered
2,937
2,862
9,046
9,351
Cost of distribution
1,909
1,483
5,454
4,831
Cost of real estate
18
16
54
52
6,715
6,664
21,343
22,040
Gross Margin
1,786
2,174
5,943
6,533
Operating Expenses:
General and administrative
1,754
1,742
5,319
5,223
Selling
181
246
547
580
Research and development
79
76
280
270
Impairment loss on long-lived assets
139
—
139
—
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment
—
(13
)
(24
)
(13
)
Total operating expenses
2,153
2,051
6,261
6,060
(Loss) income from Operations
(367
)
123
(318
)
473
Other Income
Interest expense
(63
)
(74
)
(186
)
(250
)
Gain on sale of assets held for sale
—
685
1,172
685
Other income, net
440
128
590
220
Total other income
377
739
1,576
655
Income from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes
10
862
1,258
1,128
Income Tax Benefit (Expenses)
8
(209
)
(112
)
(159
)
Income from Continuing Operations before Non-controlling Interest, net of tax
18
653
1,146
969
(Loss) income from Discontinued Operations, net of tax
(21
)
2
(21
)
(2
)
NET (LOSS) INCOME
(3
)
655
1,125
967
Less: Net (loss) income Attributable to Non-controlling Interest
(73
)
(28
)
356
(129
)
Net Income Attributable to Trio-Tech International
70
683
769
1,096
Net Income Attributable to Trio-Tech International:
Income from Continuing Operations, net of tax
81
682
780
1,097
(Loss) Income from Discontinued Operations, net of tax
(11
)
1
(11
)
(1
)
Net Income Attributable to Trio-Tech International
$
70
$
683
$
769
$
1,096
Basic Earnings per Share
$
0.02
$
0.19
$
0.21
$
0.30
Diluted Earnings per Share
$
0.02
$
0.19
$
0.21
$
0.29
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Basic
3,673
3,673
3,673
3,673
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Diluted
3,759
3,685
3,734
3,746
UNAUDITED (IN THOUSANDS)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Comprehensive (Loss) Income Attributable to Trio-Tech International:
Net (loss) income
$
(3
)
$
655
$
1,125
$
967
Foreign Currency Translation, net of tax
(1,013
)
401
(1,051
)
(189
)
Comprehensive (Loss) Income
(1,016
)
1,056
74
778
Less: Comprehensive (Loss) Income Attributable to Non-controlling Interest
(64
)
1
376
(191
)
Comprehensive (Loss) Income Attributable to Trio-Tech International
$
(952
)
$
1,055
$
(302
)
$
969
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT NUMBER OF SHARES)
Mar. 31,
Jun. 30,
2020
2019
Cash and cash equivalents
$
4,370
$
4,863
Short-term deposits
6,309
4,144
Trade accounts receivable, net
6,397
7,113
Other receivables
1,065
817
Inventories, net
2,226
2,427
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
267
287
Assets held for sale
—
89
Total current assets
20,634
19,740
Deferred tax assets
565
390
Investment properties, net
705
782
Property, plant and equipment, net
10,597
12,159
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,073
—
Other assets
1,595
1,750
Restricted term deposits
1,627
1,706
Total non-current assets
16,162
16,787
TOTAL ASSETS
$
36,796
$
36,527
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Lines of credit
$
398
$
187
Accounts payable
3,129
3,272
Accrued expenses
3,065
3,486
Income taxes payable
396
417
Current portion of bank loans payable
378
488
Current portion of finance leases
246
283
Current portion of operating leases
541
—
Total current liabilities
8,153
8,133
Bank loans payable, net of current portion
1,919
2,292
Finance leases, net of current portion
486
442
Operating leases, net of current portion
532
—
Deferred tax liabilities
375
327
Income taxes payable
430
439
Other non-current liabilities
34
33
Total non-current liabilities
3,776
3,533
TOTAL LIABILITIES
11,929
11,666
TRIO-TECH INTERNATIONAL’S SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
Common stock, no par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized; 3,673,055 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively
11,424
11,424
Paid-in capital
3,357
3,305
Accumulated retained earnings
7,839
7,070
Accumulated other comprehensive gain-translation adjustments
796
1,867
Total Trio-Tech International shareholders’ equity
23,416
23,666
Non-controlling interest
1,451
1,195
TOTAL EQUITY
24,867
24,861
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
36,796
$
36,527
