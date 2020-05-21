14:30 | 21.05.2020

Trio-Tech Reports Third Quarter Results

Trio-Tech International (NYSE MKT: TRT) today announced financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2020.

Third Quarter Results

Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased 4% to $8,501,000 compared to $8,838,000 for the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Manufacturing revenue decreased 19% to $2,519,000 compared to $3,097,000 last year, as customers’ uncertainties relating to the COVID-19 pandemic appear to have delayed certain orders. Testing services revenue decreased 6% to $3,741,000 from $3,989,000 for the same quarter last year, primarily reflecting the Malaysian government’s effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by restricting the transportation of workers. Distribution revenue increased 29% to $2,225,000 from $1,727,000 for the third quarter last year. Reflecting lower revenue and unusually high labor costs in China due to the extension of the Lunar New Year holiday associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, gross margin decreased to $1,786,000, or 21% of revenue, for this year’s third quarter from $2,174,000, or 25% of revenue, for the third quarter a year ago. Operating expenses increased 5% to $2,153,000 from $2,051,000 for the third quarter last year, primarily due to a one-time impairment charge of $139,000 on obsolete testing services equipment. The loss from operations for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was $367,000. This compares to an operating profit of $123,000 for the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Net income attributable to Trio-Tech International Common Shareholders for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $70,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to $683,000, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Net income for the third quarter of 2020 benefitted from $263,000 in other income, which included financial assistance received from local governments in Singapore and China to mitigate the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CEO Comments

S.W. Yong, Trio-Tech’s CEO, said, “In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have implemented new operating procedures to enhance the safety of our employees and customers. Our Singapore and Malaysia operations have been classified as part of the global supply chain, but both are subject to social distancing requirements and manpower restriction that affect productivity and revenue. No one knows how long today’s stringent safety measures will last. Accordingly, we continue to closely monitor developments everywhere we operate, and will take additional precautionary steps if necessary to protect the interests of all Trio-Tech stakeholders and to protect the safety of our employees.”

Nine Months Results

For the first nine months of fiscal 2020 ended March 31, 2020, revenue decreased 5% to $27,286,000 compared to $28,573,000 for the same period last year. Manufacturing revenue declined 12% to $8,881,000 from $10,086,000, while testing services revenue declined 6% to $12,018,000 from $12,819,000. Distribution revenue increased 13% to $6,338,000 compared to $5,587,000 for the first nine months of fiscal 2019. Overall gross margin for the first nine months of fiscal 2020 decreased 9% to $5,943,000, or 22% of revenue, from $6,533,000, or 23% of revenue, for the same period of fiscal 2019. Operating expenses increased 3% to $6,261,000 from $6,060,000 for last year’s first nine months, primarily the result of the impairment charge mentioned above. The operating loss for the first nine months of fiscal 2020 was $318,000, compared to an operating profit of $473,000 for the same period last year. For the first nine months of fiscal 2020, other income increased to $1,576,000 from $655,000 for the first nine months of fiscal 2019. This increase was mainly due to a non-recurring gain on the sale of assets of $1,172,000 compared to $685,000 for the same period last year, coupled with the government grants mentioned above. Net income attributable to Trio-Tech International Common Shareholders for the first nine months of fiscal 2020 was $769,000, or $0.21 per diluted share, compared to $1,096,000, or $0.29 per diluted share for the first nine months of fiscal 2019. Shareholders’ equity at March 31, 2020 was $24,867,000, or $6.77 per outstanding share, compared to $24,861,000, or $6.77 per outstanding share, at June 30, 2019. There were approximately 3,673,055 common shares outstanding at March 31, 2020.

About Trio‑Tech

Established in 1958 and headquartered in Van Nuys, California, Trio-Tech International is a diversified business group with interests in semiconductor testing services, manufacturing and distribution of semiconductor testing equipment, and real estate. Further information about Trio-Tech’s semiconductor products and services can be obtained from the Company’s Web site at www.triotech.com, www.universalfareast.com, and www.ttsolar.com.

Forward Looking StatementsThis press release contains statements that are forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may contain forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and assumptions regarding future activities and results of operations of the Company. In light of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in any forward looking statements made by or on behalf of the Company: market acceptance of Company products and services; changing business conditions or technologies and volatility in the semiconductor industry, which could affect demand for the Company’s products and services; the impact of competition; problems with technology; product development schedules; delivery schedules; changes in military or commercial testing specifications which could affect the market for the Company’s products and services; difficulties in profitably integrating acquired businesses, if any, into the Company; risks associated with conducting business internationally and especially in Asia, including currency fluctuations and devaluation, currency restrictions, local laws and restrictions and possible social, political and economic instability; changes in U.S. and global financial and equity markets, including market disruptions and significant interest rate fluctuations; public health issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic; and other economic, financial and regulatory factors beyond the Company’s control. Other than statements of historical fact, all statements made in this Quarterly Report are forward looking, including, but not limited to, statements regarding industry prospects, future results of operations or financial position, and statements of our intent, belief and current expectations about our strategic direction, prospective and future financial results and condition. In some cases, you can identify forward looking statements by the use of terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “potential,” “believes,” “can impact,” “continue,” or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology. Forward looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that are inherently difficult to predict, which could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from our expectations, forecasts and assumptions.TRIO‑TECH INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME UNAUDITED (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT EARNINGS PER SHARE) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, March 31, Revenue 2020 2019 2020 2019 Manufacturing $ 2,519 $ 3,097 $ 8,881 $ 10,086 Testing Services 3,741 3,989 12,018 12,819 Distribution 2,225 1,727 6,338 5,587 Real Estate 16 25 49 81 8,501 8,838 27,286 28,573 Costs of Sales Cost of manufactured products sold 1,851 2,303 6,789 7,806 Cost of testing services rendered 2,937 2,862 9,046 9,351 Cost of distribution 1,909 1,483 5,454 4,831 Cost of real estate 18 16 54 52 6,715 6,664 21,343 22,040 Gross Margin 1,786 2,174 5,943 6,533 Operating Expenses: General and administrative 1,754 1,742 5,319 5,223 Selling 181 246 547 580 Research and development 79 76 280 270 Impairment loss on long-lived assets 139 — 139 — Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment — (13 ) (24 ) (13 ) Total operating expenses 2,153 2,051 6,261 6,060 (Loss) income from Operations (367 ) 123 (318 ) 473 Other Income Interest expense (63 ) (74 ) (186 ) (250 ) Gain on sale of assets held for sale — 685 1,172 685 Other income, net 440 128 590 220 Total other income 377 739 1,576 655 Income from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes 10 862 1,258 1,128 Income Tax Benefit (Expenses) 8 (209 ) (112 ) (159 ) Income from Continuing Operations before Non-controlling Interest, net of tax 18 653 1,146 969 (Loss) income from Discontinued Operations, net of tax (21 ) 2 (21 ) (2 ) NET (LOSS) INCOME (3 ) 655 1,125 967 Less: Net (loss) income Attributable to Non-controlling Interest (73 ) (28 ) 356 (129 ) Net Income Attributable to Trio-Tech International 70 683 769 1,096 Net Income Attributable to Trio-Tech International: Income from Continuing Operations, net of tax 81 682 780 1,097 (Loss) Income from Discontinued Operations, net of tax (11 ) 1 (11 ) (1 ) Net Income Attributable to Trio-Tech International $ 70 $ 683 $ 769 $ 1,096 Basic Earnings per Share $ 0.02 $ 0.19 $ 0.21 $ 0.30 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.02 $ 0.19 $ 0.21 $ 0.29 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Basic 3,673 3,673 3,673 3,673 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Diluted 3,759 3,685 3,734 3,746

TRIO‑TECH INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME UNAUDITED (IN THOUSANDS) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Comprehensive (Loss) Income Attributable to Trio-Tech International: Net (loss) income $ (3 ) $ 655 $ 1,125 $ 967 Foreign Currency Translation, net of tax (1,013 ) 401 (1,051 ) (189 ) Comprehensive (Loss) Income (1,016 ) 1,056 74 778 Less: Comprehensive (Loss) Income Attributable to Non-controlling Interest (64 ) 1 376 (191 ) Comprehensive (Loss) Income Attributable to Trio-Tech International $ (952 ) $ 1,055 $ (302 ) $ 969

TRIO‑TECH INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT NUMBER OF SHARES) Mar. 31, Jun. 30, 2020 2019

ASSETS

(unaudited)



CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,370 $ 4,863 Short-term deposits 6,309 4,144 Trade accounts receivable, net 6,397 7,113 Other receivables 1,065 817 Inventories, net 2,226 2,427 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 267 287 Assets held for sale — 89 Total current assets 20,634 19,740 Deferred tax assets 565 390 Investment properties, net 705 782 Property, plant and equipment, net 10,597 12,159 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,073 — Other assets 1,595 1,750 Restricted term deposits 1,627 1,706 Total non-current assets 16,162 16,787 TOTAL ASSETS $ 36,796 $ 36,527 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Lines of credit $ 398 $ 187 Accounts payable 3,129 3,272 Accrued expenses 3,065 3,486 Income taxes payable 396 417 Current portion of bank loans payable 378 488 Current portion of finance leases 246 283 Current portion of operating leases 541 — Total current liabilities 8,153 8,133 Bank loans payable, net of current portion 1,919 2,292 Finance leases, net of current portion 486 442 Operating leases, net of current portion 532 — Deferred tax liabilities 375 327 Income taxes payable 430 439 Other non-current liabilities 34 33 Total non-current liabilities 3,776 3,533 TOTAL LIABILITIES 11,929 11,666



EQUITY TRIO-TECH INTERNATIONAL’S SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock, no par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized; 3,673,055 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively 11,424 11,424 Paid-in capital 3,357 3,305 Accumulated retained earnings 7,839 7,070 Accumulated other comprehensive gain-translation adjustments 796 1,867 Total Trio-Tech International shareholders’ equity 23,416 23,666 Non-controlling interest 1,451 1,195 TOTAL EQUITY 24,867 24,861 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 36,796 $ 36,527

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200521005254/en/