22:53 | 14.01.2020
Tripwire Expands Industrial Cybersecurity Capabilities, Launches Tripwire Industrial Appliance Line and Joins ISA Global Security Alliance
Tripwire Inc., a leading global provider of security and compliance solutions for enterprises and industrial organizations, has announced the launch of the Tripwire® Industrial Appliance line of hardware for securing industrial environments. In addition, Tripwire has announced that it has joined the ISA Global Cybersecurity Alliance as a founding member. As a Belden company, Tripwire continues to build on the significant growth in industrial cybersecurity achieved over the past year.
Tripwire is also expanding its Tripwire Industrial Visibility capabilities. Tripwire expects to release a new version of this software, featuring secure cloud capabilities, an improved user interface, and automatic threat intelligence updates, soon. The solution will also feature policies and zones management capabilities that allow users to set, control and edit firewall-like rules to determine allowable communications, and enhanced discovery and classification capabilities for gathering important device information such as vendor, model and operating system versions from a broad range of IoT devices.
For more information on Tripwire Industrial Appliance models and Tripwire Industrial Visibility, please visit: https://www.tripwire.com/products/tripwire-industrial-visibility/
“Our founding members are united in their belief that security is a journey, not a destination, and they’re committed to developing the resources that asset owners need to make progress,” said ISA Executive Director Mary Ramsey. “We are proud to call Tripwire one of our founding members and we are excited to collaborate with their experts to deliver these solutions.”
Tripwire’s industrial cybersecurity 2019 highlights include a partnership with Baker Hughes. Under the agreement, Nexus Controls, a Baker Hughes business, will integrate Tripwire’s industrial cybersecurity capabilities into their SecurityST solution aimed at achieving safe, reliable, and predictable plant and process operations in critical infrastructure environments.
Earlier in the year, Tripwire launched Industrial Cybersecurity Assessment services, which provide specialized evaluation of vulnerabilities in industrial control system (ICS) environments, taking into account the OT requirements.
In 2019, Tripwire also continued to work closely with the National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), contributing to the NIST Special Publication 1800-23, Energy Sector Asset Management, a new guide to help energy utilities and the oil & gas industry develop an automated solution to better manage their ICS assets.
For more information on Tripwire’s industrial cybersecurity capabilities, please visit: https://www.tripwire.com/solutions/industrial-control-systems/.
Tripwire is part of Belden Inc. For more information on Belden’s industrial cybersecurity capabilities, please visit: https://www.belden.com/solutions/industrial/cyber-security-solutions/.
Learn more at https://www.tripwire.com/, get security news, trends and insights at www.tripwire.com/blog, or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
