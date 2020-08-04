|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
16:32 | 04.08.2020
Tullow Oil Company Profile 2020 – Reserve Replenishment Uncertainty Beyond FY2022 Makes Temporal Seniority Key – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Tullow Oil: Reserve Replenishment Uncertainty Beyond FY2022 Makes Temporal Seniority Key” company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Understand why Tullow is unlikely to restructure until at least FY 2022
Understand how sensitive FY 2022 liquidity is to the realised Brent crude price
Understand what shocks to the Brent forward curve and the reserve / production trajectory are needed to generate a high enough valuation for Tullow to cover also the $22s and $25s and generate material upside for the equity
Understand how much Tullow’s stake in Blocks 10 BA, 10 BB and 13T in the South Lokichar Basin in Kenya could be worth
Financial projections, valuation (DCF and peer multiples) and sensitivities
What would it take to ensure sufficient liquidity for Tullow to trade through FY 2022 and beyond the maturity of the $22s?
Is there a case for owning the $22s regardless of FY 2022 liquidity sensitivity, whether as a call option on oil prices or as a call option on Tullow’s Kenya assets or as a call option on Tullow’s reserve replenishment beyond FY 2022 with the fallback of a potential (Publisher assumption) exchange offer with part cash repayment and part debt extension (potentially with some provision for enhanced capital structure / group structure positioning for consenting holders, whilst respecting Tullow’s indebtedness and lien covenants)?
Are press reports suggesting valuations for Tullow’s stake in its Kenya assets of $625m to $1,000m credible?
How concerned are we about post plateau reserve and production declines at Tullow’s operated fields in Ghana (Jubilee and TEN) and what are the prospects for reserve replenishment?
How does the RBL Facility work – commitment amortisation, capacity re-determination and prospects for renewal of the facility at or before its maturity in Nov-24?
Could Tullow avoid a restructuring altogether and navigate its way through its final debt maturity in 2025?
Business Overview
Scenarios
What Went Wrong In H1 2019 & H2 2018?
Structural Decline?
Financial Projections, Valuation & Sensitivity Analysis
Occidental Petroleum Corp.
BP
Royal Dutch Shell
Chevron Corp.
Eni
Sasol
ExxonMobil Corp.
PTT Exploration & Production
Equinor
Total
CNOOC
For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5bvm2v
