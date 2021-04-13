|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
13:00 | 13.04.2021
Tuscan Holdings Corp. Urges Stockholders to Vote Today in Favor of Extension Amendment
Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: THCB) (the “Company”), today announced that the Company sent a letter to stockholders urging them to vote FOR the extension amendment at its annual meeting of stockholders which will be held virtually at https://www.cstproxy.com/tuscanholdingscorp/2021 on April 28, 2021 at 10:00 am Eastern Time.
The extension proposal must be approved by at least 65% of the outstanding shares. If you do not vote, your non-vote will have the same effect as a vote against the extension amendment.
Please vote by telephone or internet today. Please note that if your shares are held at a brokerage firm or bank, your broker will not vote your shares for you. You must instruct your bank or broker to cast the vote. For assistance with voting your shares please contact Advantage Proxy, Inc. toll free at 1-877-870-8565, collect at 1-206-870-8565 or by email to ksmith@advantageproxy.com.
The full text of the letter is as follows:
Dear Fellow Shareholder,
We have previously sent you proxy material for the Tuscan Holdings Corp. annual meeting to be held on April 28, 2021. In addition to the election of one Class I director, the Company is asking stockholders to approve an extension proposal that will allow the Company more time to complete its previously announced business combination with Microvast, Inc. (“Microvast”).
Tuscan has filed the preliminary proxy statement for its business combination with Microvast, but because the proxy statement for the business combination was not finalized and mailed before March 22, 2021, the Company is required to seek stockholder approval of an extension of time to consummate the transaction.
Your Board of Directors has unanimously determined that the extension amendment is in the best interests of Tuscan Holdings Corp. and its stockholders. Your Board of Directors recommends that you vote “FOR” the proposal. The extension proposal must be approved by at least 65% of the outstanding shares. If you do not vote, your non-vote will have the same effect as a vote against the extension amendment.
The easiest way to vote is by contacting the Company’s proxy solicitor Advantage Proxy toll free at 1-877-870-8565 or by sending an email to Karen Smith (ksmith@advantageproxy.com) or Robert Trosino (rtrosino@advanageproxy.com). You may also sign, date and mail your proxy card in the envelope provided.
Thank you for your continued support. Remember – every share and every vote counts!
Sincerely,
Stephen Vogel
In addition to factors previously disclosed in Tuscan’s reports filed with the SEC and those identified elsewhere in this communication, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) failure of Tuscan’s stockholders to approve the extension amendment proposal; (2) inability to complete the proposed business combination with Microvast within the required time period or, if Tuscan does not complete the proposed business combination with Microvast, any other business combination; (3) the inability to complete the proposed business combination with Microvast due to the failure to meet one or more closing conditions or the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the definitive agreement; and (4) the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
All information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.
