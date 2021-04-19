|
10:53 | 29.12.2021
Two Day Virtual Mining Tech South America Conference, Santiago, Chile – June 8th-9th, 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Mining Tech South America Hybrid Event” conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
For 2022, we are transforming into a hybrid event to capture a wider LATAM audience in the new business environment and at the same time provide an in-person event experience for those travelling to Chile. This will enable you to network with colleagues from all around the globe, without encountering any travel restrictions or social distancing measures.
Expect to meet more than 300 global attendees from more than 15 countries at this premier mining technology conference and exhibition in Santiago, Chile.
Be a part of this invaluable platform to seek new partnerships and fresh business opportunities.
Join in from wherever you are online either live or watch the sessions on-demand.
COOs, Chief Engineers, Automation, Heads of Technical Services
Chief Geologists
Heads of Operations & Production
Heads of TICA & Mine Managers
Technology Equipment Solutions & Services Professionals
Environmental & Sustainability Managers
Local and International Investors & Financiers
Brokers & Corporate Advisors
Lawyers & Consultants
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hi467h
