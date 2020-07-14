22:34 | 14.07.2020

Two Seasoned Executives Named to Senior Management Team at Aluma Tower

Aluma Tower Company, the world’s preeminent supplier of aluminum mobile telescoping trailer-tower systems, has announced the appointment of two seasoned executives to its senior management team. Shane Mullan, a fifteen-year Aluma team member, has been promoted from Vice President of Operations to General Manager and Executive Vice President. In his new role Mullan will report directly to the board of directors, oversee all day-to-day operations of the business and own profit-and-loss accountability. Previously he served as Vice President of Sales, driving dramatic revenue growth over several years. Amelia Dickey has recently joined the company as Vice President of Change Management. She is a recognized facilitator of rapid company change and the transition of team members through periods of rapid growth. Reporting to Mullan, Dickey will work closely with the entire senior team and board in designing and implementing a highly customized plan to ensure that Aluma reaches its full potential in the market. Mullan stated, “I am honored to have the trust of the board to take the helm of the company at this time. With the fantastic collaborative team that has been assembled over the years, I am confident that the company will achieve the aggressive goals that have been set for the business.” Dickey added, “I was drawn to Aluma by both its recent growth to market dominance, and its dramatic prospects for the future. I look forward to working with Shane and supporting him in his new role. The board has assembled a world class team, and I am excited to be a part of it.” In announcing the executive additions, board president Robert Main stated, “It is clear to the entire board that, with Shane and Amelia in their new roles, our business will continue its heritage of delighting customers as well as continuing our momentum of global market expansion.”

About AlumaAluma Tower Company, Inc. conceives, designs, engineers, manufacturers, integrates, deploys and services a robust line of customizable telescoping towers and associated products. The company globally serves mission critical verticals including military, telecommunications service providers, law enforcement, emergency management, surveillance, weather monitoring, oil and gas, and utilities.View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200714006019/en/