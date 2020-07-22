17:05 | 22.07.2020

U.S. Department of Energy Extends Amentum-Led Joint Venture Contract at Oak Ridge Reservation for Additional Two Years

Amentum, a leading contractor to U.S. federal and allied governments, announced today that the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management (OREM) in Tennessee, extended the UCOR environmental cleanup contract at the Oak Ridge Reservation. This extension includes an initial one-year term from Aug. 1, 2020 until July 2021 and two-six-month option periods. UCOR, an Amentum-led partnership with Jacobs, is the primary cleanup contractor for DOE’s OREM. Its work involves removing facilities and environmental risks from East Tennessee Technology Park (ETTP) and overseeing waste management operations across the Oak Ridge reservation. UCOR has also advanced recent efforts to address risks and stabilize a portion of the excess, contaminated facilities located at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) and Y-12 National Security Complex (Y-12). “In partnership with the DOE, UCOR has done a superb job in safely cleaning-up the Oak Ridge reservation,” said John Vollmer, Amentum Chief Executive Officer. “The historic milestones achieved by our team in nuclear deactivation and decommissioning provides DOE the confidence in UCOR to safely complete environmental remediation at ETTP and begin major cleanup at ORNL and Y-12.” Together, OREM and UCOR will complete cleanup at ETTP later this year—a goal known as Vision 2020. It will mark the first time in the world a former uranium enrichment complex has been cleaned and removed. UCOR will be responsible for transitioning the trained, experienced workforce from ETTP to new deactivation and demolition projects at ORNL and Y-12. “Congratulations to Ken Rueter and the entire UCOR workforce,” said Mark Whitney, Amentum Executive Vice President for Nuclear and Environment. “UCOR accelerated cleanup at ETTP by four years, finishing projects ahead of schedule and under budget and saving taxpayers nearly $500 million. Its work will continue to reduce the environmental risk at ETTP and transform the Oak Ridge reservation for future use.”

About Amentum

Amentum is a premier global technical and engineering services partner supporting critical programs of national significance across defense, security, intelligence, energy, and environment. We draw from a century-old heritage of operational excellence, mission focus, and successful execution underpinned by a strong culture of safety and ethics. Headquartered in Germantown, Md., we employ more than 20,000 people in 48 states and 28 foreign countries and territories. Visit us at amentum.com to explore how we deliver excellence for our customers’ most vital missions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200722005581/en/