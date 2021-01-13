22:15 | 13.01.2021

U. S. Steel Conference Call Available on Company Website

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) announced today that interested stockholders, investors, and others may listen to the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2020 conference call with securities analysts on Friday, January 29 at 8:30 a.m. EST. The call, which will be available via the U. S. Steel website, will cover fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results and may include forward-looking information. The company plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results following the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, January 28, 2021. U. S. Steel officials participating in the call will be David B. Burritt, President and Chief Executive Officer, Christine S. Breves, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Rich Fruehauf, Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy and Development Officer, and Kevin Lewis, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate FP&A. To access the webcast, visit the website at www.ussteel.com and click “Investors.” Replays of the conference call will be available on the website after 10:30 a.m. on January 29. Financial information, including earnings releases, certain SEC filings and other investor-related material is also available at the company’s website. Founded in 1901, the United States Steel Corporation is a Fortune 250 company and leading integrated steel producer. With extensive iron ore production and an annual raw steelmaking capability of 23.2 million net tons, U. S. Steel produces high value-added steel products for the automotive, infrastructure, appliance, container, and energy industries. The company’s “Best of Both” integrated and mini-mill technology strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders. With renewed emphasis on innovation and customer focus, the company produces cutting-edge products such as U. S. Steel’s proprietary XG3™ advanced high-strength steel. U. S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210113005803/en/