16:02 | 10.02.2021

U.S. Xpress Details Environmental, Community and Leadership Focus in Annual Corporate Responsibility Report

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) today released its 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report, highlighting key accomplishments and goals in areas including environmental responsibility, community engagement and corporate leadership. The full report is available for download here. The report will be updated annually, and details highlights of how U.S. Xpress is reducing carbon emissions in its fleet of more than 6,500 trucks, in its maintenance facilities and at the company’s headquarters. A 15-year partnership and continued commitment to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay program has significantly reduced emissions and the company regularly ranks in the top 20% of all carriers. U.S. Xpress plans to reduce its carbon footprint 60% by the year 2035. The company also plans to double its community involvement by the year 2025. Four key pillars for community engagement include initiatives focused on safety and wellbeing, military veterans’ programs, education and innovation and families and health. U.S. Xpress plans to expand existing community partnerships and identify new organizations aligned within its areas of focus. Also included in the Corporate Responsibility Report is an overview of senior leadership and the Board of Directors, the company’s goals around Diversity & Inclusion, and the wide range of employee benefits U.S. Xpress offers its team members. “These metrics are valuable not only to our internal stakeholders, but are becoming even more important to the customers, vendors and other corporate partners we do business with,” said President & CEO, Eric Fuller. “We’re committed to becoming more environmentally responsible, establishing deeper connections with our community partners, and providing more robust benefits for our team members.”

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc.

