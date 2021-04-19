|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
10:26 | 07.01.2022
UAE $2.47 Bn Dairy Products Markets, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2021-2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “UAE Dairy Products Market, By Type (Dairy Milk, Ghee & Butter, Ice Cream & Milk Cream, Cheese & Spread, Yogurt, Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Grocery Stores, Online & Others), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering
The UAE Dairy Products Market stood at USD1.66 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD2.47 billion at a CAGR of 6.89% by 2026 due to the increasing young population, rising health-conscious consumers and strong per capita personal income.
Moreover, increasing demand for flavored and organic dairy products among the UAE population, especially through modern grocery and supermarket channels and changing consumption patterns of consumers are other factors that are fueling the UAE Dairy Products Market.
Rising awareness of the benefits of consuming pasteurized milk over raw milk and changing consumer buying behavior are driving the growth in the UAE Dairy Products Market. Furthermore, the growing popularity of low-fat dairy products is generating demand for these products from various population segments, and opening new avenues for companies in the UAE Dairy Products Market.
The buying patterns for dairy products have changed and people are slowly adapting to change in food habits and with this the demand for the value-added dairy products such as, cheese, butter and other products etc. has increased. The increasing demand for dairy products among young population looking to lead an active and healthy lifestyle is expected to play a significant role in driving the UAE Dairy Products Market.
With increasing number of lifestyle diseases, the young population is demanding dairy products on a daily basis, as these products are free from adulterants and chemicals and are high in nutritional value. The younger generation is also preferring dairy products due to the fact that they do not contain a high concentration of chemicals and pesticides. The younger generation believes that the lifestyle diseases could be controlled by switching to the healthy dairy products.
Due to rising health problems, this has given immense opportunities to manufacturers to cater to this market. The dairy products that were once popular with the older generations and menials are now being considered largely by the younger generations.
Although dairy products are believed to be essential items, the strict COVID-19 lockdown imposed in the UAE slightly affected retail store sales. However, the online channel reported higher sales of dairy products during the lockdown period, as it was the only safe and available option for the consumers. Koita Foods, a dairy and plant-based drinks company, saw a 350% rise in online sales last year as consumers working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic embraced e-commerce and healthier diets.
The UAE Dairy Products Market is divided into the following segments including type, distribution channel, region, and company. In terms of type, the UAE Dairy Products Market is divided into dairy milk, ghee & butter, ice cream & milk cream, cheese & spread, yogurt and others.
Among them, dairy milk dominated the UAE Dairy Products Market with a market share of around 30% in 2020. However, year-on-year trends for dairy milk are declining in the UAE due to increasing consumer preference towards value-added products like organic milk, soy milk, especially among young generations. The ghee & butter segment is the fastest-growing segment in the forecast period due to longer shelf life and growing demand from the food industry.
Based on distribution channel segment, the UAE Dairy Products Market is segmented into supermarket/hypermarket, grocery stores, online & others. Among them, supermarket/hypermarket segment is dominating the UAE Dairy Products Market due to the availability of all variety of dairy products in supermarkets.
Based on region, the UAE Dairy Products Market is segmented into Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and rest of UAE. Among which, Dubai accounted for the majority of the market share in the UAE Dairy Products Market on account of increasing population and rising gross domestic income, and per capita personal income.
Al Rawabi Dairy Co LLC
Al Ain Farms
Gulf & Safa Dairies Co LLC
Marmum Dairy Farm LLC
Emirates Industry for Camel Milk & Products
Orontes Dairy Manufacturing LLC
Balade Farms Food Industries LLC
Unikai Foods PJSC
Italian Dairy Products FZC
Base Year: 2020
Estimated Year: 2021E
Forecast Period: 2022F-2026F
Ghee & Butter
Ice Cream & Milk Cream
Cheese & Spread
Yogurt
Others
Grocery stores
Online
Others
Abu Dhabi
Sharjah
Rest of UAE
4.2. Consumption Pattern
4.3. Factors Influencing Purchase Decisions
4.4. Source of Information
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Type (Dairy Milk, Ghee & Butter, Ice Cream & Milk Cream, Cheese & Spread, Yogurt, Others)
6.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Grocery Stores, Online & Others)
6.2.3. By Region
6.2.4. By Company (2020)
6.3. Market Map (Type and Region)
6.4. Top Distributors of Dairy Products in UAE
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Distribution Channel
7.3. Pricing Analysis
12.2. Challenges
