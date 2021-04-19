10:26 | 07.01.2022

UAE $2.47 Bn Dairy Products Markets, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2021-2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “UAE Dairy Products Market, By Type (Dairy Milk, Ghee & Butter, Ice Cream & Milk Cream, Cheese & Spread, Yogurt, Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Grocery Stores, Online & Others), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering The UAE Dairy Products Market stood at USD1.66 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD2.47 billion at a CAGR of 6.89% by 2026 due to the increasing young population, rising health-conscious consumers and strong per capita personal income. Moreover, increasing demand for flavored and organic dairy products among the UAE population, especially through modern grocery and supermarket channels and changing consumption patterns of consumers are other factors that are fueling the UAE Dairy Products Market. Rising awareness of the benefits of consuming pasteurized milk over raw milk and changing consumer buying behavior are driving the growth in the UAE Dairy Products Market. Furthermore, the growing popularity of low-fat dairy products is generating demand for these products from various population segments, and opening new avenues for companies in the UAE Dairy Products Market. The buying patterns for dairy products have changed and people are slowly adapting to change in food habits and with this the demand for the value-added dairy products such as, cheese, butter and other products etc. has increased. The increasing demand for dairy products among young population looking to lead an active and healthy lifestyle is expected to play a significant role in driving the UAE Dairy Products Market. With increasing number of lifestyle diseases, the young population is demanding dairy products on a daily basis, as these products are free from adulterants and chemicals and are high in nutritional value. The younger generation is also preferring dairy products due to the fact that they do not contain a high concentration of chemicals and pesticides. The younger generation believes that the lifestyle diseases could be controlled by switching to the healthy dairy products. Due to rising health problems, this has given immense opportunities to manufacturers to cater to this market. The dairy products that were once popular with the older generations and menials are now being considered largely by the younger generations. Although dairy products are believed to be essential items, the strict COVID-19 lockdown imposed in the UAE slightly affected retail store sales. However, the online channel reported higher sales of dairy products during the lockdown period, as it was the only safe and available option for the consumers. Koita Foods, a dairy and plant-based drinks company, saw a 350% rise in online sales last year as consumers working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic embraced e-commerce and healthier diets. The UAE Dairy Products Market is divided into the following segments including type, distribution channel, region, and company. In terms of type, the UAE Dairy Products Market is divided into dairy milk, ghee & butter, ice cream & milk cream, cheese & spread, yogurt and others. Among them, dairy milk dominated the UAE Dairy Products Market with a market share of around 30% in 2020. However, year-on-year trends for dairy milk are declining in the UAE due to increasing consumer preference towards value-added products like organic milk, soy milk, especially among young generations. The ghee & butter segment is the fastest-growing segment in the forecast period due to longer shelf life and growing demand from the food industry. Based on distribution channel segment, the UAE Dairy Products Market is segmented into supermarket/hypermarket, grocery stores, online & others. Among them, supermarket/hypermarket segment is dominating the UAE Dairy Products Market due to the availability of all variety of dairy products in supermarkets. Based on region, the UAE Dairy Products Market is segmented into Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and rest of UAE. Among which, Dubai accounted for the majority of the market share in the UAE Dairy Products Market on account of increasing population and rising gross domestic income, and per capita personal income.

Some of the major players operating in the UAE Dairy Products Market are

Almarai Company Al Rawabi Dairy Co LLC Al Ain Farms Gulf & Safa Dairies Co LLC Marmum Dairy Farm LLC Emirates Industry for Camel Milk & Products Orontes Dairy Manufacturing LLC Balade Farms Food Industries LLC Unikai Foods PJSC Italian Dairy Products FZC

Report Scope:Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019 Base Year: 2020 Estimated Year: 2021E Forecast Period: 2022F-2026F

UAE Dairy Products Market, By Type:

Dairy Milk Ghee & Butter Ice Cream & Milk Cream Cheese & Spread Yogurt Others

UAE Dairy Products Market, By Distribution Channel:

Supermarket /Hypermarket Grocery stores Online Others

UAE Dairy Products Market, By Region:

Dubai Abu Dhabi Sharjah Rest of UAE

Key Topics Covered:1. Product Overview2. Research Methodology3. Executive Summary4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Awareness 4.2. Consumption Pattern 4.3. Factors Influencing Purchase Decisions 4.4. Source of Information

5. Global Dairy Products Market Outlook6. UAE Dairy Products Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast 6.1.1. By Value 6.2. Market Share & Forecast 6.2.1. By Type (Dairy Milk, Ghee & Butter, Ice Cream & Milk Cream, Cheese & Spread, Yogurt, Others) 6.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Grocery Stores, Online & Others) 6.2.3. By Region 6.2.4. By Company (2020) 6.3. Market Map (Type and Region) 6.4. Top Distributors of Dairy Products in UAE

7. UAE Dairy Milk Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast 7.1.1. By Value 7.2. Market Share & Forecast 7.2.1. By Distribution Channel 7.3. Pricing Analysis

8. UAE Cheese and Spread Market Outlook9. UAE Yogurt Market Outlook10. UAE Ice Cream & Milk Cream Market Outlook11. UAE Ghee & Butter Market Outlook12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers 12.2. Challenges

13. Market Trends & Developments14. Impact of COVID-19 on UAE Dairy Products Market15. Policy & Regulatory Landscape16. UAE Economic Profile17. Competitive Landscape18. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/77v07j

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220107005193/en/