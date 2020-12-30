2:56 | 31.12.2020



UFCW 8 Members Ratify Contract for Poultry Workers at Foster Farms



Members of UFCW 8-Golden State at Foster Farms’ Belgravia Avenue poultry packing plant voted overwhelmingly today to ratify a new labor contract with their employer.

The agreement was reached after several months of negotiations.

Approximately 1,000 Union members at the facility are covered by the three-year agreement, which features substantial pay increases, a new retirement plan, improved vacation scheduling and a $500 bonus.

Of special importance is the company’s agreement to guarantee the Union’s access to the plant to monitor compliance with ongoing safety and health protocols.

“Our top priority in negotiating this agreement has been ensuring the health and safety of these essential workers,” said Jacques Loveall, president of UFCW 8-Golden State. “While workers were hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak at Foster Farms’ non-UFCW facilities, our members at the Belgravia plant have fared much better — thanks in large part to our ability to monitor conditions.”

“Our members are heroes on the front lines. The fact these workers show up every day underscores their sacrifice and courage as essential workers who make it possible for California families to put food on their tables,” President Loveall said.

“They are strong and stand united. Together we prove our Union’s motto: Solidarity Works!” President Loveall said.

UFCW 8-Golden State represents tens of thousands of members in supermarkets, drug stores, food processing plants, wineries, distilleries, cannabis facilities, medical offices and other workplaces from the Oregon border in the north to Los Angeles county in the south.

