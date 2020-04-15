15:00 | 15.04.2020

UGI Corporation Supports Community Organizations During COVID-19 Emergency

UGI Corporation and its affiliated companies have provided over $200,000 of financial support to organizations in the many communities in which they operate to assist residents in need due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency. “UGI Corporation has served families and communities for nearly 140 years,” John L. Walsh, President and CEO of UGI Corporation, said. “We recognize the extraordinary circumstances we now face as a country and are working with community organizations to provide support for those most in need.” UGI Corporation, based in the Greater Philadelphia area, has donated $100,000 to the PHL COVID-19 Fund, a rapid response fund designed to provide urgent resources to frontline non-profit organizations that are serving the most vulnerable populations in the Philadelphia region. The fund was established by the Civic Leadership Council, a coalition of government, foundation, non-profit, and corporate leaders that provide strategic guidance and direction for the fund. UGI Utilities, Inc. (UGI Utilities), a natural gas and electric utility company serving 45 counties in Pennsylvania and one county in Maryland, provided $60,000 to regional food banks in its service area. Food banks have seen a significant increase in the number of families in need and are providing hundreds of thousands of additional meals. Specifically, the UGI Utilities donations supported the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank; the Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank; the Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley and Northeast Pennsylvania; Helping Harvest; and the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania. Together, the five food banks serve 50 counties and work with more than 1,500 local agencies and programs across the state. UGI Energy Services, LLC (UGI Energy Services), a supplier and marketer of natural gas, liquid fuels, and electricity to customer in 11 states across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern United States has partnered with the American Red Cross and created the “Powered to do More” program as part of our SleevesUp – ArmsOut campaign to challenge our employees to donate blood or blood components at local Red Cross locations. In addition, UGI Energy Services, based in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, has contributed $40,000 to support food drives, including donations in support of the Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank; Philabundance (Philadelphia and Delaware Valley); the New York City Harvest; Central Pennsylvania Food Bank; the Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank; and Helping Harvest. Several of these organizations serve some of the largest metropolitan regions in the Northeastern United States. UGI’s LPG businesses, AmeriGas and UGI International, have also stepped up efforts to support the communities they serve. Throughout their operations, the LPG businesses are supporting front line workers by donating propane cylinders to hospitals and other testing facilities to keep both patients and workers warm. “We will continue to identify productive ways to help out our communities and do all that we can to keep our employees, customers and communities safe,” Walsh concluded.

About UGI Corporation

UGI Corporation is a distributor and marketer of energy products and services. Through subsidiaries, UGI operates natural gas and electric utilities in Pennsylvania, distributes LPG both domestically (through AmeriGas) and internationally (through UGI International), manages midstream energy assets in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia and electric generation assets in Pennsylvania, and engages in energy marketing in eleven states, the District of Columbia and internationally in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and the UK. Comprehensive information about UGI Corporation is available on the Internet at https://www.ugicorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200415005081/en/