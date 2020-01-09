|
22:15 | 09.01.2020
UGI Corporation to Hold 1QFY20 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, February 6
UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) will announce the results of its first fiscal quarter after the market closes on February 5. The company will hold a live internet audio webcast of its conference call to discuss results and other current activities at 9:00 AM ET on Thursday, February 6.
Interested parties may listen to the audio webcast both live and in replay on the Internet at https://www.ugicorp.com/investors/financial-reports/presentations or by visiting the company website https://www.ugicorp.com and clicking on Investor Relations.
A telephonic replay will be available from 12:00 PM ET on February 6 through 11:59 PM ET February 13. The replay may be accessed toll free at 855-859-2056 and internationally at 404-537-3406, conference ID 8645628.
Comprehensive information about UGI Corporation is available on the Internet at https://www.ugicorp.com.
