21:15 | 28.10.2020
UGI Corporation to Hold Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, November 19
UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) will announce the results of its fiscal year 2020 earnings after the market closes on November 18. The company will hold a live internet audio webcast of its conference call to discuss results and other current activities at 9:00 AM ET on Thursday, November 19.
Interested parties may listen to the audio webcast both live and in replay on the Internet at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9r7ezwun or by visiting the company website https://www.ugicorp.com and clicking on Investors and Presentations.
A telephonic replay will be available from 12:00 PM ET on November 19 through 11:59 PM ET November 26. The replay may be accessed toll free at 855-859-2056 and internationally at 404-537-3406, conference ID 1794805, web PIN 9727.
Comprehensive information about UGI Corporation is available on the Internet at https://www.ugicorp.com.
