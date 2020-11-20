22:15 | 20.11.2020



UGI Declares Common Dividend



The Board of Directors of UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share of the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable January 1, 2021 to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2020.

UGI has paid common dividends for 136 consecutive years and raised its dividend in each of the last 33 years.

About UGI

UGI Corporation is a distributor and marketer of energy products and services. Through subsidiaries, UGI operates natural gas and electric utilities in Pennsylvania, distributes LPG both domestically (through AmeriGas) and internationally (through UGI International), manages midstream energy assets in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia and electric generation assets in Pennsylvania, and engages in energy marketing, including renewable natural gas, in twelve states, the District of Columbia and internationally in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and the UK.

Comprehensive information about UGI Corporation is available on the Internet at https://www.ugicorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201120005701/en/