22:15 | 20.11.2020
UGI Declares Common Dividend
The Board of Directors of UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share of the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable January 1, 2021 to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2020.
UGI has paid common dividends for 136 consecutive years and raised its dividend in each of the last 33 years.
Comprehensive information about UGI Corporation is available on the Internet at https://www.ugicorp.com.
