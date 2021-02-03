|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:30 | 03.02.2021
UGI Reports Strong First Quarter Results
UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) today reported financial results for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020.
Reportable segments earnings before interest expense and income taxes1 (“EBIT”) of $414 million compared to $419 million in the prior-year period.
Margins stronger than prior year at UGI International, continued progress on the LPG business transformation initiatives, and disciplined expense management largely offset warmer than prior-year weather at our domestic businesses and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Through its subsidiary, UGI Energy Services, LLC (“Energy Services”) entered into definitive agreements to invest in New Energy One HoldCo LLC, which is part of the team developing a utility-scale renewable natural gas (“RNG”) project in Idaho.
On December 30, 2020, UGI announced that it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire Mountaineer Gas Company.
UGI Utilities has also commenced construction on a project to deliver natural gas to UPS Fuel Services Inc., a subsidiary of United Parcel Services, Inc. (“UPS”), for a large regional fleet of compressed natural gas (“CNG”) delivery vehicles.
On February 2, 2021, UGI International announced a new supply and development partnership with Ekobenz, a Polish technology specialist in catalytic conversion of bioethanol to bio-gasoline and bioLPG, for exclusive rights to its supply of bioLPG.
On December 14, 2020, UGI Utilities and Energy Services joined the coalition Our Nation’s Energy Future (ONE Future) to further progress their commitment toward achieving UGI’s ambitious greenhouse gas emission reduction targets.
Created a dedicated ESG function to continue advancing UGI’s commitment to sustainability.
Through its subsidiary, UGI Utilities, UGI supported programs promoting Belonging, Inclusion, Diversity & Equity (BIDE) and STEM advancement through a gift of $300,000 to Penn State Harrisburg.
“UGI delivered a strong first quarter with GAAP diluted EPS of $1.44 and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.18, despite weather that was warmer than normal in all of our service territories and the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on our operations,” said John L. Walsh, President and Chief Executive Officer of UGI Corporation. “The solid results highlight the benefits of both geographic and operational diversification as the strong performance was driven by higher margins at UGI International, higher volumes from AmeriGas’ cylinder exchange program, favorable capacity management margin at our Midstream & Marketing business, continued contribution from our growth drivers and transformation initiatives, and disciplined expense management. These factors largely offset generally warmer weather in our domestic businesses and the negative impact of COVID-19 during the quarter; demonstrating the resiliency of our business.
“The LPG businesses continue to make good progress on the business transformation initiatives. Fiscal 2021 is an important year for both businesses as we begin to execute on critical aspects of the projects and continue to build a culture of continuous improvement. AmeriGas and UGI International continue to enhance operational efficiency, improve the customer experience, and remain on pace to deliver total ongoing annual benefits of more than $140 million and €30 million, respectively.
“On December 30, 2020 we announced an agreement to acquire Mountaineer Gas Company. The transaction accelerates the goal of rebalancing our portfolio and provides us with an opportunity to support our customers in West Virginia through investments that will ensure safe, reliable, affordable, and environmentally responsible natural gas services. We expect to see rate base grow by a compound annual growth rate of approximately 10% to 12% over the long term. The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to adjusted diluted EPS and is expected to close in the second half of calendar year 2021.
“Lastly, we continue to make progress on our goal to be a leader in delivering renewable energy solutions for our customers. Recently, UGI Utilities executed a RNG interconnect agreement with a large landfill gas developer in northeast Pennsylvania and commenced construction on a project to deliver natural gas to UPS Fuel Services Inc. We also recently announced that UGI International entered into a supply and development partnership with Ekobenz and secured exclusive rights to Ekobenz’ supply of bioLPG, a renewable form of propane-butane produced from advanced bioethanol.
“We continued to make progress on key initiatives during the first quarter and remain on track to deliver on our long-term financial commitments to shareholders.”
Comprehensive information about UGI Corporation is available on the Internet at https://www.ugicorp.com.
Non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the comparable GAAP measures.
Tables on the last page reconcile net income attributable to UGI Corporation, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to adjusted net income attributable to UGI Corporation, and diluted earnings per share, the most comparable GAAP measure, to adjusted diluted earnings per share, to reflect the adjustments referred to above.
2020
2019
Decrease
Revenues
$
666
$
730
$
(64
)
(9
)%
Total margin (a)
$
394
$
441
$
(47
)
(11
)%
Operating and administrative expenses
$
221
$
240
$
(19
)
(8
)%
Operating income/earnings before interest expense and income taxes
$
141
$
165
$
(24
)
(15
)%
Retail gallons sold (millions)
276
304
(28
)
(9
)%
Heating degree days – % (warmer) colder than normal (b)
(4.6
)%
4.0
%
Capital expenditures
$
27
$
39
$
(12
)
(31
)%
Retail gallons sold decreased 9%, principally due to weather that was 8.2% warmer than the prior-year period, the negative effects of COVID-19 on commercial and motor fuel volumes, structural conservation and other residual volume loss, partially offset by increased cylinder exchange volumes.
Total margin decreased $47 million primarily attributable to lower retail propane volumes ($36 million) and lower average retail unit margins ($7 million) compared to the prior-year period.
Operating and administrative expenses decreased $19 million reflecting progress on the LPG business transformation initiatives and $3 million of lower general insurance costs. LPG transformation savings primarily reflect lower employee compensation and benefits-related costs ($11 million) and decreased vehicle and equipment operating and maintenance expenses ($6 million).
Operating income and earnings before interest expense and income taxes each decreased $24 million reflecting the lower total margin, partially offset by lower operating and administrative expenses.
2020
2019
Increase (Decrease)
Revenues
$
700
$
651
$
49
8
%
Total margin (a)
$
317
$
276
$
41
15
%
Operating and administrative expenses (a)
$
157
$
151
$
6
4
%
Operating income
$
135
$
96
$
39
41
%
Earnings before interest expense and income taxes
$
136
$
100
$
36
36
%
LPG retail gallons sold (millions)
236
246
(10
)
(4
)%
Heating degree days – % (warmer) than normal (b)
(2.0
)%
(6.6
)%
Capital expenditures
$
29
$
20
$
9
45
%
UGI International base-currency results are translated into U.S. dollars based upon exchange rates experienced during the reporting periods. Differences in these translation rates affect the comparison of line item amounts presented in the table above. The functional currency of a significant portion of our UGI International results is the euro and, to a much lesser extent, the British pound sterling. During the 2020 and 2019 three-month periods, the average unweighted euro-to-dollar translation rates were approximately $1.19 and $1.11, respectively, and the average unweighted British pound sterling-to-dollar translation rates were approximately $1.32 and $1.29, respectively.
Retail volume decreased 4% principally due to termination of a high-volume low-margin autogas contract in Italy during Fiscal 2020, partially offset by increased crop drying and heating-related bulk volumes, on weather that was 4.9% colder than the prior-year period.
Average propane wholesale prices in northwest Europe were approximately 8% lower than the prior-year period.
Total margin increased $41 million compared to the prior-year period reflecting higher average LPG unit margins attributable to margin management efforts, lower LPG product costs and lower costs associated with energy conservation certificates, including adjustments related to the current compliance period. Total margin also increased due to higher bulk volumes, the translation effects of the stronger euro (approximately $21 million), and higher margins from energy marketing, slightly offset by the termination of the high-volume low-margin autogas contract and the effects of COVID-19.
The increase in operating and administrative expenses largely reflects the translation effects of the stronger euro (approximately $10 million), partially offset by lower expenses due to the LPG business transformation initiatives and expense management.
Operating income increased $39 million compared to the prior-year period primarily due to the increase in total margin, partially offset by higher operating and administrative expenses.
Earnings before interest expense and income taxes increased $36 million compared to the prior-year period due to the higher operating income, partially offset by lower pre-tax realized gains on foreign currency exchange contracts used to reduce volatility in UGI International’s net income resulting from changes in foreign currency exchange rates ($4 million).
2020
2019
Decrease
Revenues
$
341
$
373
$
(32
)
(9
)%
Total margin (a)
$
104
$
109
$
(5
)
(5
)%
Operating and administrative expenses
$
32
$
35
$
(3
)
(9
)%
Operating income
$
52
$
55
$
(3
)
(5
)%
Earnings before interest expense and income taxes
$
59
$
62
$
(3
)
(5
)%
Heating degree days – % (warmer) colder than normal
(9.1
)%
2.6
%
Capital expenditures
$
17
$
23
$
(6
)
(26
)%
Temperatures were 9.1% warmer than normal and 11.4% warmer than the prior-year period.
Total margin decreased $5 million primarily reflecting the absence of margins attributable to HVAC and Conemaugh that were divested in Fiscal 2020 ($7 million) and lower peaking margin ($5 million) compared to the prior-year period. The effect of these decreases was partially offset by higher capacity management margin ($8 million) compared to the prior-year period.
Operating and administrative expenses decreased $3 million largely due to lower expenses attributable to the divested assets, partially offset by higher expenses for new assets placed into service and acquisitions.
Operating income decreased due to lower total margin partially offset by lower operating and administrative expenses.
2020
2019
Increase (Decrease)
Revenues
$
300
$
329
$
(29
)
(9
)%
Total margin (a)
$
167
$
177
$
(10
)
(6
)%
Operating and administrative expenses
$
60
$
58
$
2
3
%
Operating income
$
77
$
92
$
(15
)
(16
)%
Earnings before interest expense and income taxes
$
78
$
92
$
(14
)
(15
)%
Gas Utility system throughput – billions of cubic feet
Core market
23
26
(3
)
(12
)%
Total
83
85
(2
)
(2
)%
Gas Utility heating degree days – % (warmer) colder than normal (b)
(9.8
)%
0.3
%
Capital expenditures
$
79
$
71
$
8
11
%
Gas Utility service territory experienced temperatures that was 10.1% warmer than the prior-year period.
Core market volumes decreased due to the warmer weather and volume reductions attributable to COVID-19, partially offset by customer growth.
Total Gas Utility distribution throughput decreased 2 bcf reflecting lower core market volumes, partially offset by higher large firm delivery service volumes.
Total margin decreased $10 million primarily due to lower total margin ($8 million) from Gas Utility core market customers.
Operating and administrative expenses increased $2 million reflecting increases in employee compensation and benefits-related expenses and higher allocated corporate expenses compared to the prior-year period.
Operating income decreased reflecting the lower total margin, higher depreciation expense ($3 million) and higher operating and administrative expenses ($2 million). The increased depreciation expense is attributable to continued IT and distribution system capital expenditure activity.
(a)
Total margin represents total revenue less total cost of sales. In the case of UGI Utilities, total margin is reduced by revenue-related tax expenses. In the case of UGI International, total margin represents revenues less cost of sales and, in the 2019 three-month period, LPG cylinder filling costs of $7 million. For financial statement purposes, LPG cylinder filling costs in the 2019 three-month period are included in “Operating and administrative expenses” on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (but excluded from operating and administrative expenses presented above). For financial statement purposes, LPG cylinder filling costs in the 2020 three-month period are included in “Cost of Sales”.
(b)
Beginning in Fiscal 2021, deviation from average heating degree days is determined on a rolling 10-year period utilizing volume-weighted weather data. Prior-period amounts have been restated to conform to the current-period presentation.
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues:
AmeriGas Propane
$
666
$
730
$
2,317
$
2,592
UGI International
700
651
2,176
2,313
Midstream & Marketing
341
373
1,215
1,429
UGI Utilities
300
329
1,001
1,055
Corporate & Other (a)
(75
)
(76
)
(225
)
(262
)
Total revenues
$
1,932
$
2,007
$
6,484
$
7,127
Earnings (loss) before interest expense and income taxes:
AmeriGas Propane
$
141
$
165
$
349
$
403
UGI International
136
100
295
276
Midstream & Marketing
59
62
165
133
UGI Utilities
78
92
215
240
Total reportable segments
414
419
1,024
1,052
Corporate & Other (a)
76
(47
)
83
(193
)
Total earnings before interest expense and income taxes
490
372
1,107
859
Interest expense:
AmeriGas Propane
(40
)
(42
)
(162
)
(168
)
UGI International
(7
)
(7
)
(31
)
(27
)
Midstream & Marketing
(10
)
(12
)
(40
)
(20
)
UGI Utilities
(14
)
(14
)
(54
)
(52
)
Corporate & Other, net (a)
(7
)
(9
)
(29
)
(16
)
Total interest expense
(78
)
(84
)
(316
)
(283
)
Income before income taxes
412
288
791
576
Income tax expense
(109
)
(76
)
(168
)
(145
)
Net income including noncontrolling interests
303
212
623
431
Deduct net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, principally in AmeriGas Partners, L.P.
—
—
—
(27
)
Net income attributable to UGI Corporation
$
303
$
212
$
623
$
404
Earnings per share attributable to UGI shareholders:
Basic
$
1.45
$
1.01
$
2.98
$
2.16
Diluted
$
1.44
$
1.00
$
2.97
$
2.13
Weighted Average common shares outstanding (thousands) (b):
Basic
208,774
209,439
208,896
187,248
Diluted
209,640
211,258
209,599
189,608
Supplemental information:
Net income (loss) attributable to UGI Corporation:
AmeriGas Propane
$
74
$
91
$
139
$
129
UGI International
92
73
192
181
Midstream & Marketing
35
36
91
83
UGI Utilities
49
61
124
144
Total reportable segments
250
261
546
537
Corporate & Other (a)
53
(49
)
77
(133
)
Total net income attributable to UGI Corporation
$
303
$
212
$
623
$
404
(a)
Corporate & Other includes specific items attributable to our reportable segments that are not included in profit measures used by our chief operating decision maker in assessing our reportable segments’ performance or allocating resources. These specific items are shown in the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Adjusted Net Income Attributable to UGI and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” below. Corporate & Other also includes the elimination of certain intercompany transactions.
(b)
Earnings per share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 reflect 34.6 million incremental shares of UGI Common Stock issued in connection with UGI’s buy-in of the outstanding common units of AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (“AmeriGas Merger”).
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income attributable to UGI Corporation
$
303
$
212
$
623
$
404
Net (gains) losses on commodity derivative instruments not associated with current-period transactions (net of tax of $31, $(2), $68 and $(25), respectively)
(85
)
10
(177
)
76
Unrealized losses (gains) on foreign currency derivative instruments (net of tax of $(5), $(4), $(11) and $3, respectively)
15
11
30
(6
)
Acquisition and integration expenses associated with the CMG Acquisition (net of tax of $0, $0, $(1) and $(5), respectively)
—
1
—
12
Acquisition expenses associated with the pending Mountaineer Acquisition (net of tax of $(1), $0, $(1) and $0, respectively)
1
—
1
—
Business transformation expenses (net of tax of $(4), $(5), $(16) and $(10), respectively)
13
12
46
28
AmeriGas Merger expenses (net of tax of $0, $0, $0 and $0, respectively)
—
—
—
1
Loss on disposals of Conemaugh and HVAC (net of tax of $0, $0, $(15) and $0, respectively)
—
—
39
—
Total adjustments (1) (2)
(56
)
34
(61
)
111
Adjusted net income attributable to UGI Corporation
$
247
$
246
$
562
$
515
UGI Corporation earnings per share — diluted (3)
$
1.44
$
1.00
$
2.97
$
2.13
Net (gains) losses on commodity derivative instruments not associated with current-period transactions
(0.40
)
0.05
(0.85
)
0.40
Unrealized losses (gains) on foreign currency derivative instruments
0.07
0.06
0.14
(0.03
)
Acquisition and integration expenses associated with the CMG Acquisition
—
—
0.01
0.06
Acquisition expenses associated with the pending Mountaineer Acquisition
0.01
—
0.01
—
Business transformation expenses
0.06
0.06
0.22
0.15
AmeriGas Merger expenses
—
—
—
0.01
Loss on disposals of Conemaugh and HVAC
—
—
0.18
—
Total adjustments (1) (3)
(0.26
)
0.17
(0.29
)
0.59
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (3)
$
1.18
$
1.17
$
2.68
$
2.72
(1)
Corporate & Other includes certain adjustments made to our reporting segments in arriving at net income attributable to UGI Corporation, including the impact of the tax benefits resulting from tax law changes during Fiscal 2020. These adjustments have been excluded from the segment results to align with the measure used by our chief operating decision maker in assessing segment performance and allocating resources.
(2)
Income taxes associated with pre-tax adjustments determined using statutory business unit tax rates.
(3)
Earnings per share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 reflect 34.6 million in incremental shares of UGI Common Stock issued in connection with the AmeriGas Merger.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer