14:00 | 02.11.2020

UHSM Health Share Teams With California Love Drop to Provide Meals, Treats and Supplies to Healthcare Workers, First Responders & Community Volunteers

UHSM (Unite Health Share Ministries), a faith-based health care nonprofit founded on Christian beliefs and values, today announced a partnership with California Love Drop, a nonprofit that supports Southern California healthcare workers, first responders and community volunteers by providing meals, beverages, treats and supplies to hospitals, medical centers, fire departments, police stations, community centers and more. Through the partnership, UHSM is supporting the drops and team members are volunteering their time to deliver meals, treats and supplies to frontline workers at California Love Drop events along the southern California coast, between Los Angeles and San Diego. “The mission of our For Goodness Sake community giving is to help communities in need and to provide families with resources to maintain their holistic health and well-being,” said Christopher Jin, president of UHSM. “We are delighted to team up with California Love Drop, which shares our vision of giving back to local communities! Not only do these efforts donate meals and supplies, but we’re able to create a personal, face-to-face connection by dedicating our time to meet these frontline workers and help serve their needs.” Starting with a single delivery of 300 meals from Wahoo’s Fish Taco to Hoag Hospital in Irvine, Calif. in April 2020, California Love Drop has grown into an ongoing weekly collaboration between Wing Lam, Co-Founder of Wahoo’s Fish Taco; Wendy Ellis, Director of Marketing, KLOS-FM; and Eric Morley, Co-Founder of Blue C. The group believes in the power of humanity, and the significant impact a delicious meal can have on uplifting spirits. Together, the team has delivered more than 11,000 meals at 61 different locations between Los Angeles and San Diego this year, with plans to keep the positive momentum going to continue to applaud the courage of frontline heroes. Wing Lam, Co-Founder of Wahoo’s Fish Taco and co-founder of California Love Drop, said, “We extend a warm welcome to the UHSM team as they join the California Love Drop. What began with one meal delivery has become an ongoing, weekly passion project that’s been made possible through partnership with organizations like UHSM that share our spirit of caring for people in our local communities.” Along with California Love Drop, UHSM has launched several community initiatives nationwide. Earlier this year, UHSM announced its partnership with Pure Game, a nonprofit organization that integrates character education curriculum and leadership coaching through sport into schools. UHSM teamed up with the Orange County Soccer Club (OCSC) to create the OCSC Community Corner, a season-long outreach program that provides nonprofit organizations tickets to share with the children and families they serve. UHSM also supports Cornbread Hustle, a staffing agency dedicated to second chances, to provide free disinfection to Dallas, Texas area churches while providing their telehealth services to church staff and their families. The program is also being used by other essential organizations, including Orange County’s Second Harvest Food Bank. In addition, UHSM recently partnered with Cancer Kinship, a nonprofit which seeks to help patients and their loved ones adjust to a cancer diagnosis and treatment.

ABOUT UHSM

UHSM (Unite Health Share Ministries) is a nonprofit, faith-based health sharing ministry that facilitates member-to-member health sharing among fellow Christians, serving as a connector to administer medical cost sharing. Christian healthcare is chosen by millions each year over traditional insurance plans, and UHSM stands alone as the only health share that offers members access to true prescription coverage through the CVS Caremark network. UHSM members also have access to nearly one million doctors, hospitals and specialists through the First Health PPO Network, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aetna Inc. Headquartered in Norfolk, VA, UHSM offers simple, fair, and friendly healthcare programs to its members. The UHSM mission is to help Christian families fulfill their God-given purpose to care for one another, foster holistic wellbeing, and positively impact our communities.

