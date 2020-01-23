0:17 | 24.01.2020

Ukraine House Davos Concludes on Day 4 With a Spectacular Fashion Show, Followed by Live Performance From Eurovision Winner Ruslana

The program started with "Power Hour: Investors and Ukraine's Decision Makers Discuss What it Takes to Attract New Investors to Ukraine." Yulia Kovaliv, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said the government is set to introduce a range of new measures to attract foreign investment, including a five-year tax holiday for those investing more than $10 million in privatization of state-owned enterprises.Vladyslav Kryklii, Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine, said that in 2020, the government is considering plans to place three to four additional seaports and ten railway stations under concession. John M. Beck, Founder and Chairman of Aecon Group Inc., said: "The new government of Ukraine is doing all it takes to attract investors. We are very interested in Ukraine's investment opportunities and will open discussions with the government very soon."The first panel of the afternoon was an engaging discussion under the title "Leadership Character for Corporate Growth and Social Impact (in a Disruptive World)," featuring high-profile tech talents and business leaders. The panel was sponsored by First Generation Capital Inc.Naftogaz Group and FEOGI sponsored "Ukraine as a Cornerstone: Creating an Integrated Gas Market in Europe," a discussion moderated by Dr Aura Sabadus, Senior Journalist at ICIS, who talked with prominent leaders in the gas industry and top officials about Ukraine's winning value proposition vis-à-vis a secure and prosperous European energy market.Andriy Kobolyev, CEO, Naftogaz of Ukraine, said: "At least 10 billion cubic meters of gas now can be stored in Ukraine to the benefit of the EU, creating more security. On top of that, we expect that excessive supply to the European gas market will result in lower margins, thus creating more profit for Ukraine.""Tech Founders Share their Stories of Success," a panel hosted by Horizon Capital and UVCA, featured tech discussions and insightful personal stories by some of the world's most dynamic tech innovators and change-makers. Speakers agreed that passion, hard work, and working towards improving the lives of others were all critical to success.The next panel, "Innovation Begins with Education: Fostering the Next Generation of Trailblazers," focused on the impact of innovative education as part of a new global tech paradigm. This panel was sponsored by UNIT.City.Following the conclusion of the day's panels, Ukraine House Davos became the venue for an evening of cultural diplomacy, kicking off with a spectacular fashion show hosted by Oksana Karavanska. Later in the evening, Ukraine House Davos hosted "Movers-and-Shakers New Ukraine," attended by leading figures from Ukraine's government, businesses, and NGOs, which included a thrilling performance by Ruslana, Eurovision winner and green energy advocate.

— Olga Afanasyeva, Executive Director of Ukrainian Venture Capital and

Private Equity Association (UVCA)

— Jaroslawa Johnson, President and CEO of Western NIS Enterprise Fund

(WNISEF)

— Svitlana Grytsenko of Victor Pinchuk Foundation

— Lenna Koszarny, Founding Partner and CEO of Horizon Capital, and,

— Alexa Chopivsky, Executive Director of Ukraine House Davos

Ukraine House Davos is made possible by the generous commitment of its sponsors.Ukraine House Davos is supported by the National Investment Council of Ukraine, UkraineInvest, Ukrainian World Congress, Atlantic Council, Reputation Institute.Media Partners include: NV, Liga.net, Ekonomichna Pravda, Ukraine Business News