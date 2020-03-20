|
Ultrafiltration Market 2020-2024 | Demand for Ultrafiltration in Wastewater Treatment to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the ultrafiltration market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.42 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.Request a free sample report
Demand for ultrafiltration in wastewater treatment has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Industrial Treatment
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
Ultrafiltration Market size
Ultrafiltration Market trends
Ultrafiltration Market industry analysis
This study identifies increasing use in the electronics industry as one of the prime reasons driving the ultrafiltration market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist ultrafiltration market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the ultrafiltration market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the ultrafiltration market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ultrafiltration market vendors
2.2 Preface
2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
Market characteristics
Value Chain Analysis
Market segmentation analysis
Market sizing 2019
Market Outlook
Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by application
Municipal treatment – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Industrial treatment – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by application
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
Market challenges
Rise in M&A
Advancements in UF technology
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
Alfa Laval AB
Beijing OriginWater Technology Co. Ltd.
DuPont de Nemours Inc.
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.
GEA Group AG
Parker-Hannifin Corp.
Pentair Plc
SUEZ SA
Toray Industries Inc.
Veolia Environnement SA
List of abbreviations
Definition of market positioning of vendors
