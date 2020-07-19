1:01 | 20.07.2020

Unispectral Debuts Industry’s First Mass Market ColorIR(TM) Tunable NIR Filter and Spectral IR Camera

– Unispectral’s miniature tunable filter turns low cost IR cameras into 700-950nm spectral cameras. It is best suited for facial recognition, consumer portable devices, IOT, robotics and mass market cameras. ColorIR products enable advanced machine vision, material sensing and computational photography. TEL AVIV, Israel, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Unispectral [https://www.unispectral.com/], developer of the ColorIR(TM) filter, today announced the availability of a new Evaluation Kit for its tunable NIR filter and camera. The core product consists of a tunable MEMS filter assembled on a camera module. RaspberryPi is used to capture parameters and interface by USB/WiFi to PC or Mobile device. SDK is included to develop additional applications.”Our excellent team is proud to roll out this tunable filter which connects seeing with sensing. It makes spectral cameras accessible for mass-market platforms. The market strives to find an effective solution for adding spectral information to cameras and we believe our technology offers the best blend of performance, and cost,” said Ariel Raz, CEO of Unispectral.The ColorIR camera captures multiple frames in different NIR wavelengths, filtered by a miniature Fabry-Pérot optical cavity MEMS. This unique solution breaks the price for legacy spectral cameras, thereby enabling new markets and use cases.Different Use Cases of ColorIR(TM)Security Market: Facial Authentication, Access Control, Payment Terminals. Smartphone Camera: image enhancement, low light and shadow picture correctionsMedical Market: Remote health inspectionAgriculture: Fruit inspection, Pesticide detectionIndustrial: Production line inspection Vehicle: DMSUnispectral ColorIR EVKColorIR EVK is offered to customers for both performance evaluation and application development. It captures the filtered images while processing is done locally on the RaspberryPi, or exported to a PC via USB/WiFi. It includes a 4.3″ touchscreen for easy operation. AvailabilityThe ColorIR(TM) tunable Mems EVK is available for pre-order. Shipping is planned for end of July. See demonstration of the EVK at: https://youtu.be/eAqeJSt36Bo [https://youtu.be/eAqeJSt36Bo]About Unispectral Founded in 2016, Unispectral is a pioneer in spectral imaging. The company was established in the labs of Tel Aviv University with the mission of bringing the power of spectral imaging to consumer devices. Unispectral HQ is in Tel Aviv, Israel, with representatives in Hong Kong, China, and Seoul, South Korea. Unispectral.com [https://www.unispectral.com/] For more information, contact:Dan Daniel Dan.dariel@unispectral.com [about:blank] +972 542288045 Jackson Lam jackson.lam@unispectral.com [about:blank] SZ mobile : +86 18126213451HK mobile : +852 60768063Unispectral Web site: https://www.unispectral.com//