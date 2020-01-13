|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
14:27 | 13.01.2020
Unit Corporation Announces Extension of Expiration Date of Exchange Offer
Unit Corporation (the “Company” or “Unit”) announced that it has extended the Expiration Date for its previously announced offer to exchange (the “Exchange Offer”) any and all of its outstanding 6.625% Senior Subordinated Notes due 2021 (CUSIP No. 909218AB5 / ISIN US909218AB56) (the “Old Notes”) for newly issued 10.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 (the “Senior Secured Notes”) and 7.000% Junior Secured Notes due 2025 (the “Junior Secured Notes” and, together with the Senior Secured Notes, the “New Notes”), upon the terms and conditions set forth in the prospectus relating to the Exchange Offer (the “Prospectus”) included in Amendment No. 2 to the Registration Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Registration Statement”).
The Company will pay a soliciting dealer fee equal to $2.50 for each $1,000 principal amount of Old Notes validly tendered for exchange and not validly withdrawn under the Exchange Offer to retail brokers that are appropriately designated by their clients to receive this fee; provided that such fee will only be paid with respect to the first $200,000 aggregate principal amount of Old Notes exchanged by an individual beneficial holder.
BofA Securities is acting as dealer manager in connection with the proposed Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation. Holders of the Old Notes may contact BofA Securities toll-free at (888) 292-0070 or collect at (980) 388-4813 with questions they may have regarding the Exchange Offer. Global Bondholder Services Corporation is serving as information and exchange agent for the proposed Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation. You should direct questions, requests for assistance and requests for copies of the prospectus to the agent at (212) 430-3774 (for banks and brokers) or (866) 470-4200 (toll free) (all others) or contact@gbsc-usa.com.
Security holders are strongly urged to carefully review the Registration Statement, the prospectus and the other related documents and materials filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the prospectus, and any amendments and supplements thereto because they will contain important information about Unit and the Exchange Offer and the Consent Solicitation and are the sole means by which any offer to exchange or any solicitation of any such offer will be made.
Investors and security holders may obtain a free copy of the Registration Statement, the prospectus and related materials, and other documents filed by Unit with the SEC, at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Free copies of Unit’s filings with the SEC have been made available on Unit’s website, http://www.unitcorp.com.
Unit Corporation is a Tulsa-based, publicly held energy company engaged through its subsidiaries in oil and gas exploration, production, contract drilling and natural gas gathering and processing. Unit’s Common Stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol UNT. For more information about Unit Corporation, visit its website at http://www.unitcorp.com.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer