2:28 | 02.04.2021
UNITE HERE Local 11 Announces Prominent Film Director Alfonso Cuarón Joins Boycott of Chateau Marmont
Alfonso Cuarón, multi-Academy Award-winner and Mexican film icon, pledged to boycott the Chateau Marmont until its workers are treated with the dignity and respect they deserve. His pledge comes on the 1-year anniversary of mass firings and follows a lawsuit by a former worker alleging sexual harassment and race discrimination at the Chateau Marmont.
Alfonso Cuarón joins legend Jane Fonda in calling for a boycott of the Chateau Marmont until hotel management demonstrates a commitment to respect its workers’ years of service by rehiring them in accordance with their legal rights and to ensure that all workers—regardless of their race, sex, or background—feel treated with dignity and respect. Hundreds more have called for fair treatment of Chateau Marmont workers, including SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris and the Hollywood chapter of the National Organization for Women.
Alfonso Cuarón has made breakthrough films uplifting the stories of the hardest working people in society, including his 2019 award-winning film Roma. Cuarón is one of a handful of filmmakers to win an Oscar for Best Director multiple times (for Roma and Gravity) and the first Mexico-born filmmaker to win the award.
