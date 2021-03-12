|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
1:49 | 13.03.2021
UNITE HERE Local 11 Asks Children’s Hospital Los Angeles to Cut Ties with ‘Pariah Employer’ Terranea Resort
UNITE HERE Local 11 sent a letter to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles this week requesting that the hospital use any contributions made by Terranea Resort or its owner, Lowe Enterprises, to pay for medical expenses of the children of terminated Terranea workers.
In May 2020, the Terranea Resort made the cruel decision to terminate workers like Antonio Rodriguez, a 10-year banquet server, leaving him and his family without healthcare in the middle of the pandemic. The resort has made no binding commitment to bring back its workers once business resumes as the pandemic subsides.
