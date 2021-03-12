1:49 | 13.03.2021

UNITE HERE Local 11 Asks Children’s Hospital Los Angeles to Cut Ties with ‘Pariah Employer’ Terranea Resort

UNITE HERE Local 11 sent a letter to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles this week requesting that the hospital use any contributions made by Terranea Resort or its owner, Lowe Enterprises, to pay for medical expenses of the children of terminated Terranea workers. In May 2020, the Terranea Resort made the cruel decision to terminate workers like Antonio Rodriguez, a 10-year banquet server, leaving him and his family without healthcare in the middle of the pandemic. The resort has made no binding commitment to bring back its workers once business resumes as the pandemic subsides.

“Moments after I was discharged from the hospital for COVID-19 in January, my daughter was admitted with kidney failure from the virus. I have exhausted my 401k to stay afloat and now I do not know what I am going to do with my medical bills. The Terranea could have done the right thing and supported me but they chose not to,” said Rodriguez, a fired banquet server from the Terranea Resort.

The letter which is addressed to Paul Viviano, President and Chief Executive Officer of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, and Jeff Worthe, Chairperson, Board of Trustees, also asks that Hospital leadership issue a statement formally disavowing any partnership with the Terranea Resort.

“I am confident that you will join us in the community’s collective shunning of the Terranea Resort as a pariah employer. A partnership with the Terranea Resort undermines the Hospital’s extraordinary mission to create hope and build healthier futures,” said Kurt Petersen, Co-President of UNITE HERE Local 11.

The letter also addresses the Terranea’s troubling history, noting that hundreds of faith and community leaders and elected officials are boycotting the hotel after multiple women came forward with allegations that they experienced sexual harassment or other misconduct while working at the resort.

UNITE HERE Local 11 is the union of more than 32,000 workers in hotels, restaurants, airports, sports arenas & convention centers in So. California & Arizona.