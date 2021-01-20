|
20.01.2021
United Arab Emirates Crude Oil Refinery Outlook, 2025: Total Refining Capacity, Crude Distillation Unit Capacity, Condensate Splitter Unit Capacity, Catalytic Cracking Capacity, Hydrocracking Capacity – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “United Arab Emirates Crude Oil Refinery Outlook to 2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
United Arab Emirates Crude Oil Refinery Outlook to 2025 is a comprehensive report on crude oil refinery industry in United Arab Emirates. The report also provides details on oil refineries such as name, type, operational status, operator apart from capacity data for the major processing units, for all active and planned refineries in United Arab Emirates for the period 2015-2025. Further, the report also offers recent developments, financial deals as well as latest contracts awarded in the country’s oil refinery industry, wherever available.
Information on CDU, condensate splitter, coking, catalytic cracking and hydrocracking capacities by refinery in the country, wherever available
Key mergers and acquisitions, and asset transactions in the country’s crude oil industry, wherever available
Latest developments, and awarded contracts related to crude oil refineries in the country, wherever available
Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and outlook of capacity data
Assess your competitor’s major crude oil refining assets and their performance in the country
Analyze the latest developments, financial deals and awarded contracts related to the country’s crude oil refining industry
Understand the country’s financial deals landscape by analyzing how competitors are financed, and the mergers and partnerships that have shaped the market
1.2. List of Figures
2.2. Market Definition
3.2. United Arab Emirates Refining Industry, Overview
3.3. United Arab Emirates Refining Industry, Total Refining Capacity
3.4. United Arab Emirates Refining Industry, Crude Distillation Unit Capacity
3.5. United Arab Emirates Refining Industry, Condensate Splitter Unit Capacity
3.6. United Arab Emirates Refining Industry, Catalytic Cracking Capacity
3.7. United Arab Emirates Refining Industry, Hydrocracking Capacity
3.8. United Arab Emirates Refining Industry, Asset Details
3.8.1. United Arab Emirates Refining Industry, Active Asset Details
3.8.2. United Arab Emirates Refining Industry, Planned Asset Details
4.1.1. Awarded Contracts
5.1.1. Acquisition
6.2. New Contracts Announcements
