17:14 | 07.07.2020
United States Data Center Power Market 2020-2025 – Emergence of Nickel-Zinc & Prussian Blue Sodium-ion Battery UPS Systems Driving Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Data Center Power Market in US- Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
North America is likely to dominate the global data center power market with over 50 hyperscale development projects to be operational in the United States and Canada in the coming years. The U.S. market is likely to experience a rise in edge data center computing to deliver services with low latency and high efficiency. There is a significant rise in the number of data centers that run blockchain and cryptocurrency workloads across the U.S. market. These blockchain and cryptocurrency facilities consuming hundreds of megawatts of capacity. This is likely to boost the U.S. power market growth during the forecast period.
Emergence of Nickel-Zinc & Prussian Blue Sodium-ion Battery UPS Systems
Use of Fuel Cells in Data Centers
Adoption of DC UPS Systems to Reduce Power Loss
The adoption of lithium-ion batteries is growing significantly during the forecast period as their price will continue to decline. Since most vendors are offering lithium-ion based UPS systems, the market is likely to become highly competitive during the forecast period. The U.S. generator market will continue to grow because of the construction of large and mega facilities. However, with growing concerns over carbon emissions, the use of diesel generators is expected to decline, thereby providing growth opportunities to natural gas generators. The growing complexity of data center infrastructure is propelling the growth of automated switchgear technology. With the increased construction of data centers across the country, the market for transfer switches and switchgears is also expected to grow during the forecast period. The adoption of rack PDUs supporting up to 20 kW will increase with the use of high-performance computing infrastructure in the United States.
Most data centers have a minimum of N+1 power redundancy configuration in their UPS systems in the South-Western U.S. A prominent vendor in the region procured UPS with Eco Mode designed flexibility to support up to 2N+1 redundant configuration. Several facilities in the Mid-western region are equipped with dedicated UPS systems with minimum N+1 power redundancy. Most UPS systems in the Western US are installed with a capacity of 500-750 kVA. Data centers facilities with below 10 MW of power capacity will commonly comprise 500 kVA of capacity per unit, whereas there are facilities with a power capacity above 10 MW that will comprise up to over 750 kVA UPS units in the North Eastern U.S. The application of < =500 kVA UPS systems will be higher among prefabricated and hyperscale operators in the United States. Vendors such as Delta, Mitsubishi, Schneider Electric, Eaton, and Vertiv have a strong presence in the market. These systems are used in data centers built across multiple data halls, supporting up to 3 MW of IT load capacity per hall.
A majority of under-developed projects across the US fall under the Tier III category. There were about 115 Tier III data center projects, which were opened and under construction in 2019. However, several operators are expected to shift to the Tier IV category based on the growth in rack power density and critical applications during the forecast period. There were over 15 Tier IV data center projects that either opened or under construction in 2019. All self-built hyperscale data centers are considered as part of Tier IV infrastructure. Southeastern US is dominating the US Tier IV data centers market, followed by other regions.
These facilities generate more revenue for the market, with focused investment on highly efficient power systems.
Generators
Transfer Switches & Switchgears
Rack PDUs
Others
=2MW
=1,000kVA
Tier III
Tier IV
South Eastern US
Mid-western US
South Western US
Western US
Caterpillar
Cummins
Eaton
Schneider Electric
Vertiv
Artesyn Embedded Technologies
Black Box Network Services (AGC Networks)
Bloom Energy (Fuel Cell)
Chatsworth Products
Cisco Systems
Controlled Power Company
Crenlo
Cyber Power Systems
Delta Group
Detroit Diesel
Euro-Diesel (KINOLT)
Fuji Electric
Genarac Power Systems
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics
Hitec Power Protection
Hitzinger
Kohler (SDMO)
Legrand
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
MTU On Site Energy (Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG)
Natron Energy
Panduit
Piller Power Systems
Pramac
Riello UPS
Rittal
Socomec Group
Toshiba
Virtual Power Systems
Yanmar Group (HIMOINSA)
ZAF Energy Systems
ZincFive
2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the U.S. data center power market forecast?
3. What are the leading drivers, trends, and restraints in the data center power market in the US?
4. Who are the leading vendors and what are their market shares?
5. What impact the COVID-19 Pandemic has on the market?
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/722nxc
