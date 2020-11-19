|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
13:14 | 19.11.2020
United States HVAC Market Report 2020-2025: In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “U.S. HVAC Market – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The U.S. HVAC industry is majorly influenced by the growth and innovations in construction technology and building designs. The increasing installation of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment in residential and commercial building constructions is a significant factor influencing the market U.S. HVAC market growth.
The rise in regular services and maintenance of HVAC systems is another major influential driver that fuels the growth in demand across the country with a consistent growth rate. Growth in smart technologies and IoT-based operations in electronic consumer goods are likely to uplift the growth and popularity in the United States market. The increased emphasis on green energy, its delivery, and usage provides growth avenues to key players for developing and launching solar-powered HVAC systems.
The United States is one of the adversely affected countries in terms of the number of infected patients and economic slowdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, several large established players in the market are experiencing high losses due to lag in the supply chain and shipment of products. Although a few states in the United States have managed to contain the spread of COVID-19, the impact on the U.S. HVAC market is expected to be felt as vendors depend on raw material procurement from neighboring countries.
Moreover, the increasing number of commercial investments in several rapidly urbanizing cities is expected to propel the demand for air-conditioners and other cooling equipment significantly.
The increased installation of heating equipment in residential and commercial buildings in the United States is expected to drive the segment during the forecast period. The rapid construction of dwelling units is increasing the sale volume of heating equipment due to the increased residential consumption of heat pumps. Manufacturers are focusing on increasing operations in retail service units to provide post-purchase services.
Furthermore, the increasing demand for alternative energy sources has forced several manufacturers to produce electric and solar-based heating equipment to be supplied across the country. Moreover, the heating equipment market is expected to surge significantly during the forecast period, owing to regulation updates by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the US Government.
Several industries and public spaces are increasing their investments in HVAC equipment, especially the post-COVID-19 outbreak. Similar to the Europe HVAC market, the demand and sales volumes in the commercial segment reached its highest points in several segments until 2019 in the US.
This is majorly attributed to the massive surge in commercial construction activities across the country. Further, the rapid urbanization and the increasing number of office constructions in several fast-growing states in the country are expected to propel the demand for installation and maintenance services of HVAC systems. This upsurge due to the growth in commercial applications is expected to attract several key manufacturers to extend their operations and production plants in the US during the forecast period.
The prominent vendors in the market include Daikin Industries, Lennox International, Mitsubishi Electric, Johnson Controls, Zehnder, Danfoss, Ingersoll Rand, Carrier, and Honeywell. These established companies are leveraging strategic collaborations and innovative initiatives to increase their profitability and market share. Increasingly in recent years, the companies operating in the market are also acquiring start-ups that apply state of the art technologies in HVAC systems to strengthen their product capabilities.
2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the U.S. HVAC market share?
3. What are the drivers, trends, and restraints in the U.S. HVAC market?
4. Who are the leading vendors in the U.S. HVAC market, and what are their market shares?
5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. HVAC market share?
Smart HVAC Becoming the New Norm
Systems Go Ductless
Zoning into Zoning
Conducive Environment for Contractors
Market Growth Enablers
Energy Economy Spawns Upgrades
Renewed Focus on Comfort, Functionality, and Health
Home Improvement Cycles and Housing Boom
Climbing Climate Emergencies and Shifting weather patterns
Market Restraints
Phasedowns, Standards, and Regulations in Constant Flux
Intractable Data Security Issues
Inadequate Workforce
Lack of Sufficient Disruption
Lennox International
Mitsubishi Electric
Johnson Controls
Zehnder
Danfoss
Ingersoll Rand
Carrier
Honeywell
Nortek Air Solutions
Fujitsu America Inc.
Dunham Bush
TCL
Camfil
Onda
Backer Springfield
Soler & Palau (S&P)
Hitachi
Alfa Laval
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n0zida
