12:47 | 29.09.2020

United States Oil Refining Industry Report 2020: Supply & Demand, Capacities, Drivers & Restraints and Competitive Landscape 2012-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Oil Refining Industry in The United States 2020” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The downstream energy sector report, Oil Refining Industry in The United States is a complete source of information on The United States crude oil refining industry. It provides refinery level information relating to existing and planned (new build) refineries such as insights and forecasts of refinery capacities, refined petroleum products production and consumption, refinery complexity factor and comparison against peer group countries in the respective region. The report also covers complete details of major players operating in the refining sector in The United States and in depth analysis of the latest industry news and deals.

Report Scope

Outlook of Country Oil Refining Industry and refined petroleum products beyond 2020 Forecasts of refined products production and consumption along with major refining companies and operators. Historic and Forecasted Refining capacity and secondary units capacities beyond 2020 Key Opportunities and Restraints in country Refinery market Benchmark with five peer group countries on Nelson Complexity Factor. Market structure of Country Refining Industry, companies, capacities and market share. Information on planned refineries such as planned capacity, equity structure, Operator Company, expected commissioning date and project cost. Refined petroleum products production and demand beyond 2020. Refinery level information such as refinery name, commissioned year, primary and secondary units installed capacities along with future capacity expansions, refinery complexity factor, ownership and operator details. Company profiles of major refining companies including SWOT Analysis. Latest mergers, acquisitions, contract announcements and all related industry news and deals analysis.

Key Topics Covered: 1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Figures 1.2 List of Tables

2 Introduction to United States Refining Markets

2.1 What is This Report About? 2.2 Market Definition

3 Refining Industry in United States

3.1 United States Refining Market Snapshot, 2019 3.2 Role of United States in Global and Regional Refining Markets 3.2.1 Contribution to North America and Global Refining Capacity, 2019 3.2.2 United States Average Nelson Complexity Factor (NCF) vs. North America and Global, 2019

4 United States Refining Market- Drivers and Restraints

4.1 United States Refining Industry: Trends and Issues 4.1.1 United States Refining Industry: Major Trends 4.2 Major Restrains of Investing in United States Refining Sector

5 United States Oil Products Demand and Supply Forecast to 2025

5.1 United States Refined Products Demand Forecast to 2025 5.1.1 United States Gasoline Demand Forecast to 2025 5.1.2 United States Diesel Oil Demand Forecast to 2025 5.1.3 United States Kerosene Demand Forecast to 2025 5.1.4 United States LPG Demand Forecast to 2025 5.2 United States Refined Products Production Forecast to 2025 5.2.1 United States Gasoline Production Forecast to 2025 5.2.2 United States Diesel Oil Production Forecast to 2025 5.2.3 United States Kerosene Production Forecast to 2025 5.2.4 United States LPG Production Forecast to 2025

6 United States Refinery Capacities Forecast to 2025

6.1 Location, Operator, Ownership, Startup Details of Operational Refineries in United States 6.1.1 Refinery Location, Operator, Ownership, Startup Details 6.2 United States Total Refining Capacity Historic and Forecast, 2012-2025 6.3 United States Refining Capacity Historic and Forecast, 2012-2025 6.4 United States Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-1 Capacity, 2012-2025 6.5 United States Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-2 Capacity, 2012-2025 6.6 United States Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-3 Capacity, 2012-2025

7 United States Refining Industry- Future Developments and Investment Opportunities

7.1 Capital Investment Details of All Upcoming Refineries 7.2 Location, Operator, Ownership, Start Up Details of Planned Refineries in United States 7.2.1 Refinery Location, Operator, Ownership, Startup Details 7.3 Refinery Capacities of All Upcoming Refineries

8 Key Strategies United States Refining Companies

8.1 United States Company wise Refining Capacity Forecast, 2012-2025

9 Exxon Mobil Corporation Company Profile

9.1 Exxon Mobil Corporation Key Information 9.2 Exxon Mobil Corporation Company Overview 9.3 Exxon Mobil Corporation Business Description 9.4 Exxon Mobil Corporation SWOT Analysis 9.5 Exxon Mobil Corporation Financial Ratios – Capital Market Ratios 9.6 Exxon Mobil Corporation Financial Ratios – Annual Ratios 9.7 Exxon Mobil Corporation Financial Ratios – Interim Ratios

10 United States Refining Industry Latest Tenders and Contracts 11 United States Refining Industry Updates 12 United States Refining Industry Deals

12.1 Detailed Deal Summary For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ao5qin

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200929005593/en/