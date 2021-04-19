|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:16 | 05.01.2022
United States Poised to be World’s Largest LNG Exporter in 2022 as China Becomes Top LNG Importer
The world’s two largest economies—the United States and Mainland China—are poised to be the world’s top export and import markets for liquefied natural gas (LNG) in 2022, says a new report by IHS Markit, (NYSE: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions.
Meanwhile, Mainland China has already become the top global importer of LNG. Imports reached 81 MMt in 2021 (increase of 12.3 MMt or 18%), overtaking Japan where imports were flat year-over-year at 75 MMt. This marks the first time since the early 1970s that Japan has not been the world’s largest LNG importer.
“A new map of LNG is taking shape as 2021 became the year of rapid recovery, making the oversupply and price lows of 2020 seem like a distant memory,” said Michael Stoppard, chief strategist, global gas, IHS Markit. “It is a tale of two markets with China fueling the demand surge as the world’s top importer and the United States, poised to become the world’s leading exporter, providing the supply push.”
Brazilian imports hit all-time high amidst drought. Persistent dry weather in Brazil resulted in weak hydropower generation, forcing the market to rely more heavily on LNG imports. Brazil more than tripled its 2020 imports by receiving 7.5 MMt in 2021, surpassing the previous record of 5.8 MMt set in 2014.
Outside of the United States, utilization rates suffered. Throughout the year, plants across the Atlantic and Pacific Basins faced unexpected outages and gas feedstock shortfalls from maturing production, dragging down average global utilization below the previous five-year average (excluding the price-responsive shut-ins in the United States in 2020). Utilization was particularly weak during the summer in the northern hemisphere, with non-U.S. global utilization averaging 11 percentage points lower than the five-year average.
Net delivered LNG trade* reached 381.9 MMt, up 5.8% or 21.0 MMt from prior year. The largest growth came from mainland China, propelling it to become the world’s largest LNG importer with 81.4 MMt (17.8% increase or 12.3 MMt). Japan fell to second place at 75.0 MMt (0.2% increase or 0.2 MMt), followed by South Korea at 46.4 MMt (13.6% increase or 5.6 MMt). The third largest growth in 2021 came from Brazil, which climbed by 5.1 MMt (210% increase) to reach 7.5 MMt.
For more information about the report LNG Trade in 2021: Runaway Recovery or about IHS Markit LNG research services visit https://ihsmarkit.com/products/LNG-market-outlook-demand-forecast.html
* Excluding re-exported cargoes and boil-off.
IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.
