22:00 | 14.03.2021
United States Steel Corporation Issues Revision to First Quarter 2021 Guidance
United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) today provided a revision to the first quarter 2021 guidance provided on March 12, 2021. Expected first quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA is unchanged at approximately $540 million and excludes impacts related to acquiring the remaining stake in Big River Steel. First quarter 2021 adjusted net earnings has been recalculated and is expected to be approximately $265 million and excludes impacts related to acquiring the remaining stake in Big River Steel as well as impacts from non-recurring refinancing costs related to balance sheet enhancements executed in the quarter. The Company also expects first quarter 2021 adjusted diluted earnings per share to be approximately $1.02. Below are revised reconciliation tables.
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE
$
95
Estimated income tax expense
0
Estimated net interest and other financial costs1
330
Estimated depreciation, depletion and amortization
195
Projected EBITDA included in guidance
$
620
Estimated first quarter adjustments
(80
)
Projected adjusted EBITDA included in guidance
$
540
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS GUIDANCE
$
95
Estimated first quarter adjustments
170
Projected adjusted net earnings attributable to United States Steel Corporation included in guidance
$
265
$
0.37
Estimated first quarter adjustments
0.65
Projected adjusted diluted net earnings per share included in guidance
$
1.02
Adjusted net earnings (loss), adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures that exclude the gain on our previously held equity investment in Big River Steel and other acquisition related financial impacts as well as losses on debt extinguishments that are not part of the Company’s core operations. We present adjusted net earnings (loss), adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA to enhance the understanding of our ongoing operating performance and established trends affecting our core operations, by excluding the gain on our previously held equity investment in Big River Steel and other acquisition related financial impacts as well as losses on debt extinguishments that can obscure underlying trends. U. S. Steel’s management considers adjusted net earnings (loss), adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA as alternative measures of operating performance and not alternative measures of the Company’s liquidity. U. S. Steel’s management considers adjusted net earnings (loss), adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA useful to investors by facilitating a comparison of our operating performance to the operating performance of our competitors. Additionally, the presentation of adjusted net earnings (loss), adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA provides insight into management’s view and assessment of the Company’s ongoing operating performance, because management does not consider the adjusting items when evaluating the Company’s financial performance. Adjusted net earnings (loss), adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for net earnings (loss), earnings (loss) per diluted share or other financial measures as computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP and is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.
Founded in 1901, the United States Steel Corporation is a Fortune 250 company and a leading steel producer. Together with its subsidiary Big River Steel LLC and an unwavering focus on safety, the company’s customer-centric Best of BothSM world-competitive integrated and mini mill technology strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders. With a renewed emphasis on innovation, U. S. Steel serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers and packaging industries with high value-added steel products such as U. S. Steel’s proprietary XG3™ advanced high-strength steel. The company also maintains competitively advantaged iron ore production and has an annual raw steelmaking capability of 26.2 million net tons. U. S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com.
