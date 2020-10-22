|
12:09 | 22.10.2020
United States UV Water Treatment Equipment Markets 2020-2026 with 2019 as the Base Year – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “2020 UV Water Treatment Equipment Market: United States” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
A comprehensive analysis of the ultraviolet watertreatment equipment market forthe United States including market sizing, market share by competitor, drivers, restraints and market forecasts to 2026.
The United States ultraviolet (UV) water treatment equipment market for industrial and drinking water applications is competitive, mature, and saturated. This study includes UV systems sold to both municipal and industrial facilities within the United States. Systems used to treat wastewater are excluded.
The base year for the study is 2019 and the forecast period is from 2019 until 2026. For the purpose of this research, a UV system is defined as a system that includes all the necessary equipment such as the lamp holder/rack, contact chamber, monitoring devices, any other equipment required for the process, and the initial set of UV lamps.
The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a positive impact on the market. UV technology is a simple, non-chemical means to make communities safer. UV technology has various advantages such as ease of installation and less upkeep of changing lamps.
Growth drivers and restraints
Market share analysis
Market trends
Quotes from key industry participants
b. Market drivers and restraints
c. U.S. Market Trends
d. Competitive Factors
b. Products trends
c. Distribution Trends
b. Client Engagement
c. After Sales Services and Maintenance
b. Internet of Things
c. Digitalization
b. Revenue Forecast, Municipal, 2019-2016
c. Revenue Forecast, Industrial, 2019-2026
d. Market Share by Revenue, 2019
e. Market Share by End User, 2019
f. Market Share by Industry, 2019
g. Market Share by Lamps, 2019
b. Xylem Inc.
c. Calgon Carbon Corporation
Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation
Evoqua Water Technologies
Suez
Trojan Technologies (Danaher Corporation)
Xylem Wedeco
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1e2hyd
