14:02 | 06.04.2021
UnitedHealthcare Awards More than $285,000 in Maternal Health Grants to Eight Community Organizations in Mississippi
UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Mississippi has awarded more than $285,000 in maternal health grants to eight community organizations aimed at improving maternal health outcomes, reducing disparities and expanding access to care.
“Poor maternal and infant health outcomes remain unacceptably high across the country, and particularly in Mississippi, with Black women and infants bearing a disproportionate burden of adverse outcomes,” said Jeff Wedin, CEO, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Mississippi. “UnitedHealthcare is committed to supporting organizations that are improving the health of women and their babies, and we are grateful for all they do.”
The eight grant recipients include:
“With this funding, we will be able to provide much needed support to pregnant women and new families through local community-based doulas. By training these doulas to become breastfeeding consultants, we can support new moms who may be breastfeeding for the first time,” said Tennille Collins, MPH, program manager, Mississippi Public Health Institute. “I’m excited about the opportunity we have to bolster a network with support groups and counselors to assist families after giving birth.”
“Spring Initiative’s Baby University is excited for the opportunity to increase access to cultural-centered doula care for pregnant and postpartum women, and through the Uplifting Mamas program we will train women to support others in their community before and after birth to improve both maternal and children’s health outcomes,” said Chelesa Presley, director, Spring Initiative Baby University, and executive director, Diaper Bank of the Delta. “Additionally, the Diaper Bank of the Delta is proud to offer our program in local hospitals to support families in meeting the basic needs of their babies after leaving the hospital.”
Infants born preterm or with low birth weight are at an increased risk for experiencing physical disabilities and developmental impairments throughout their lives. According to America’s Health Rankings, the rate of Mississippi’s low birth weight infants (defined as less than 5 pounds 8 ounces) has been on the rise, now accounting for 12.1% of births, leaving the state ranked last of 50 states. Additionally, the state’s preterm birth rates have been increasing for three years, making up 14.6% of current births, and the state’s Black women have a 43% higher rate than all other women according to March of Dimes, which fights for the health of all moms and babies.
These grants are part of several initiatives that UnitedHealthcare, along with its parent company UnitedHealth Group, is launching to address maternal health outcomes throughout the United States, including over $5 million in recent philanthropic grants to support maternal health and $2.85 million in support to March of Dimes for a public-private partnership with the Department of Health and Human Services that aims to reduce the Black-White disparity gap and improve maternal health outcomes.
UnitedHealthcare serves more than 464,000 people in Mississippi enrolled in employer-sponsored, individual, Medicare and Medicaid benefit plans, with a network of 109 hospitals, and nearly 13,000 physicians and other care providers statewide.
