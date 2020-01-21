|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:05 | 21.01.2020
Universal Display Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Conference Call
Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED), enabling energy-efficient displays and lighting with its UniversalPHOLED® technology and materials, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year, ended December 31, 2019, will be released on Thursday, February 20, 2020 after market close. At that time, a copy of the financial results release will be available on the Company’s website at https://oled.com/.
In conjunction with this release, Universal Display will host a conference call on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed under the events page of the Company’s Investor Relations website at ir.oled.com. Those wishing to participate in the live call should dial 1-877-524-8416 (toll-free) or 1-412-902-1028. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. An online archive of the webcast will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call.
Headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey, with international offices in China, Hong Kong, Ireland, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, and wholly-owned subsidiary Adesis, Inc. based in New Castle, Delaware, Universal Display works and partners with a network of world-class organizations. To learn more about Universal Display Corporation, please visit https://oled.com/.
Universal Display Corporation and the Universal Display Corporation logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Universal Display Corporation. All other company, brand or product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks.
