22:05 | 06.01.2020

Universal Display Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming January Conferences

Universal

Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED), enabling energy-efficient

displays and lighting with its UniversalPHOLED®

technology and materials, today announced its participation in the

following investor and industry conferences.

Investor Conference:22nd

Annual Needham Growth ConferenceDate: January 14,

2020Time: 9:20am EST*Location: New York City,

NYPresenter: Sidney Rosenblatt, Executive Vice President

and CFO * A live and archived audio webcast of the investor presentations will

be available on the events

page of the Company’s Investor Relations website at ir.oled.com.

Industry Conference:Emerging

Technologies 2020Dates: January 14-15, 2020Location:

Shanghai, ChinaPresenters: Dr. Mike Hack, Vice President of

Business Development

About Universal Display Corporation

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) is a leader in the

research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting

diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and

solid-state lighting applications. Founded in 1994, the Company

currently owns, exclusively licenses or has the sole right to sublicense

more than 5,000 patents issued and pending worldwide. Universal Display

licenses its proprietary technologies, including its breakthrough

high-efficiency UniversalPHOLED® phosphorescent OLED technology that can

enable the development of low power and eco-friendly displays and

solid-state lighting. The Company also develops and offers high-quality,

state-of-the-art UniversalPHOLED materials that are recognized as key

ingredients in the fabrication of OLEDs with peak performance. In

addition, Universal Display delivers innovative and customized solutions

to its clients and partners through technology transfer, collaborative

technology development and on-site training. Headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey, with international offices in China,

Hong Kong, Ireland, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, and wholly-owned

subsidiary Adesis, Inc. based in New Castle, Delaware, Universal Display

works and partners with a network of world-class organizations. To learn

more about Universal Display Corporation, please visit https://oled.com/. Universal Display Corporation and the Universal Display Corporation logo

are trademarks or registered trademarks of Universal Display

Corporation. All other company, brand or product names may be trademarks

or registered trademarks.

All statements in this document that are not historical, such as

those relating to Universal Display Corporation’s technologies and

potential applications of those technologies, the Company’s expected

results and future declaration of dividends, as well as the growth of

the OLED market and the Company’s opportunities in that market, are

forward-looking financial statements within the meaning of the Private

Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place

undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this document, as

they reflect Universal Display Corporation’s current views with respect

to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could

cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated. These

risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in Universal

Display Corporation’s periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed

with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, in particular,

the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Universal Display Corporation’s

Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Universal Display Corporation disclaims any obligation to update any

