22:05 | 06.01.2020
Universal Display Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming January Conferences
Universal
Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED), enabling energy-efficient
displays and lighting with its UniversalPHOLED®
technology and materials, today announced its participation in the
following investor and industry conferences.
Investor Conference:22nd
Annual Needham Growth ConferenceDate: January 14,
2020Time: 9:20am EST*Location: New York City,
NYPresenter: Sidney Rosenblatt, Executive Vice President
and CFO
* A live and archived audio webcast of the investor presentations will
be available on the events
page of the Company’s Investor Relations website at ir.oled.com.
Industry Conference:Emerging
Technologies 2020Dates: January 14-15, 2020Location:
Shanghai, ChinaPresenters: Dr. Mike Hack, Vice President of
Business Development
About Universal Display Corporation
Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) is a leader in the
research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting
diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and
solid-state lighting applications. Founded in 1994, the Company
currently owns, exclusively licenses or has the sole right to sublicense
more than 5,000 patents issued and pending worldwide. Universal Display
licenses its proprietary technologies, including its breakthrough
high-efficiency UniversalPHOLED® phosphorescent OLED technology that can
enable the development of low power and eco-friendly displays and
solid-state lighting. The Company also develops and offers high-quality,
state-of-the-art UniversalPHOLED materials that are recognized as key
ingredients in the fabrication of OLEDs with peak performance. In
addition, Universal Display delivers innovative and customized solutions
to its clients and partners through technology transfer, collaborative
technology development and on-site training.
Headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey, with international offices in China,
Hong Kong, Ireland, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, and wholly-owned
subsidiary Adesis, Inc. based in New Castle, Delaware, Universal Display
works and partners with a network of world-class organizations. To learn
more about Universal Display Corporation, please visit https://oled.com/.
Universal Display Corporation and the Universal Display Corporation logo
are trademarks or registered trademarks of Universal Display
Corporation. All other company, brand or product names may be trademarks
or registered trademarks.
All statements in this document that are not historical, such as
those relating to Universal Display Corporation’s technologies and
potential applications of those technologies, the Company’s expected
results and future declaration of dividends, as well as the growth of
the OLED market and the Company’s opportunities in that market, are
forward-looking financial statements within the meaning of the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place
undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this document, as
they reflect Universal Display Corporation’s current views with respect
to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could
cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated. These
risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in Universal
Display Corporation’s periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed
with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, in particular,
the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Universal Display Corporation’s
Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.
Universal Display Corporation disclaims any obligation to update any
Universal Display Corporation disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this document.
(OLED-C)
