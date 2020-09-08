22:05 | 27.08.2020

Universal Display Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Virtual Conferences

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED), enabling energy-efficient displays and lighting with its UniversalPHOLED® technology and materials, today announced its participation in the following virtual investor and industry conferences.

Investor Conferences:Citi’s 2020 Global Technology Conference

Date: September 8, 2020

Presentation Time: 2:25 PM ET*

Location: Virtual

Presenter: Sidney Rosenblatt, Executive Vice President and CFO

Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

Date: September 15, 2020

Presentation Time: 9:40 AM ET*

Location: Virtual

Presenter: Sidney Rosenblatt, Executive Vice President and CFO * A live and archived audio webcast of the investor presentations will be available on the events page of the Company’s Investor Relations website at ir.oled.com.

Industry Conference:OLEDs World Summit 2020

Date: September 30-October 2, 2020

Location: Virtual

Presenter: Dr. Mike Hack, Vice President of Business Development

Presentation: Phosphorescent OLEDs for Next Generation Products

