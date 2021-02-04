1:40 | 05.02.2021

University of Phoenix and Chicago United to Bring Together Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Executives to Discuss How Businesses Can Be a Force for Change

Recent events in our country have brought a renewed focus within organizations on diversity training and inclusive hiring practices. Despite a strong commitment to these initiatives, many are still wondering if these efforts are driving meaningful change.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210204006167/en/University of Phoenix and Chicago United will co-host a panel of diversity, equity and inclusion leaders across industries to share what their companies and organizations are doing to shift from simply mandating diversity to creating a more inclusive and equitable workplace. The panel will provide practical steps employers can take within their company to build cultural diversity. They will also discuss why diversity, equity and inclusion practices are not only the right thing to do but should also be a driving force for the future of businesses. The webinar will begin at 11 a.m. MST on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, moderated by Chicago United President, and CEO, Tiffany Hamel. University of Phoenix President Peter Cohen will make opening remarks sharing how the University is working to build a more diverse, inclusive and equitable future society. Panelists Include: Melissa Donaldson, chief diversity officer, Wintrust Bank Carlos Butler Vale, global director diversity, equity and inclusion, McDonalds Corporation Susy Francis Best, PsyD, director of D&I, ERG and leadership development, Allstate Insurance Marquis Miller, chief diversity officer, City of Chicago To register for this free event, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dei-a-driving-force-for-future-businesses-tickets-137500687257

