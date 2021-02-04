|
1:40 | 05.02.2021
University of Phoenix and Chicago United to Bring Together Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Executives to Discuss How Businesses Can Be a Force for Change
Recent events in our country have brought a renewed focus within organizations on diversity training and inclusive hiring practices. Despite a strong commitment to these initiatives, many are still wondering if these efforts are driving meaningful change.
The webinar will begin at 11 a.m. MST on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, moderated by Chicago United President, and CEO, Tiffany Hamel. University of Phoenix President Peter Cohen will make opening remarks sharing how the University is working to build a more diverse, inclusive and equitable future society.
Panelists Include:
Melissa Donaldson, chief diversity officer, Wintrust Bank
Carlos Butler Vale, global director diversity, equity and inclusion, McDonalds Corporation
Susy Francis Best, PsyD, director of D&I, ERG and leadership development, Allstate Insurance
Marquis Miller, chief diversity officer, City of Chicago
To register for this free event, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dei-a-driving-force-for-future-businesses-tickets-137500687257
