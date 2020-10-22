19:36 | 22.10.2020

UPDATE to Conference Call Announcement: The RYAM Third Quarter Earnings Release Dates Have Changed

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) plans to release its third quarter 2020 earnings on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 after the market closes. Rayonier Advanced Materials will host a conference call and live webcast at 9:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 5, 2020 to discuss these results. Supplemental materials and access to the live audio webcast will be available at www.rayonieram.com. A replay of this webcast will be archived on the company’s website shortly after the call. Investors may listen to the conference call by dialing 877-407-8293, no passcode required. For international parties, dial 201-689-8349. A replay of the teleconference will be available one hour after the call ends until 6:00 p.m. ET on Friday, November 20, 2020. The replay dial-in number within the U.S. is 877-660-6853, international is 201-612-7415, Conference ID: 13711952.

About Rayonier Advanced MaterialsRayonier Advanced Materials is a global leader of cellulose-based technologies, including high purity cellulose specialties, a natural polymer commonly found in filters, food, pharmaceuticals and other industrial applications. The Company also manufactures products for lumber, paper and packaging markets. With manufacturing operations in the U.S., Canada and France, Rayonier Advanced Materials employs just over 4,000 people and generates approximately $1.8 billion of revenues. More information is available at www.rayonieram.com.View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201022006026/en/