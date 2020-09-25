|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
1:47 | 26.09.2020
Updated Weather Forecast for Dry, Offshore Wind Event Means PG&E Might Need to Proactively Turn Off Power for Safety in Portions of 15 Counties
Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) continues to monitor a potentially strong and dry offshore wind event forecasted to start early Sunday morning and expected to last through Monday. Given the expected weather conditions, PG&E began its one-day advance notifications to customers in areas where PG&E may need to proactively turn power off for safety to reduce the risk of wildfire from energized power lines.
The anticipated scope and timing of this event has changed from earlier announcements, based on updated weather forecasts that showed stronger wind gusts in a larger portion of PG&E’s service area. PG&E’s in-house meteorologists, as well as its Wildfire Safety Operation Center and Emergency Operations Center, continue to monitor conditions closely and additional notifications will be made today to customers who may be impacted by this event.
572
6
Amador
5,471
401
Butte
18,669
1,784
Calaveras
9,978
386
El Dorado
35,614
2,442
Kern
27
0
Lake
55
2
Napa
181
5
Nevada
7,345
438
Placer
9,657
609
Plumas
785
24
Shasta
2,816
241
Sierra
1,098
22
Tehama
1,223
58
Yuba
3,385
282
Customer notifications—via text, email and automated phone call—began Thursday. Customers enrolled in the company’s Medical Baseline Program who do not verify that they have received these important safety communications will be individually visited in person by a PG&E employee when possible. A primary focus will be given to customers who rely on electricity for critical life-sustaining equipment.
Customers are encouraged to update their contact information and indicate their preferred language for notifications by visiting www.pge.com/mywildfirealerts.
Tenants and non-account holders can sign up to receive PSPS ZIP Code Alerts for any area where you do not have a PG&E account by visiting www.pge.com/pspszipcodealerts.
PG&E has launched a new tool at its online Safety Action Center www.safetyactioncenter.pge.com to help customers prepare for an emergency event. This site includes resources to help customers develop an emergency plan and make necessary safety preparations.
All CRCs will follow important health and safety protocols including:
Facial coverings and maintaining a physical distance of at least six feet from those who are not part of the same household will be required at all CRCs.
Temperature checks will be administered before entering CRCs that are located indoors.
CRC staff will be trained in COVID-19 precautions and will regularly sanitize surfaces and use Plexiglass barriers at check-in.
All CRCs will follow county and state requirements regarding COVID-19, including limits on the number of customers permitted indoors at any time.
