1:47 | 26.09.2020

Updated Weather Forecast for Dry, Offshore Wind Event Means PG&E Might Need to Proactively Turn Off Power for Safety in Portions of 15 Counties

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) continues to monitor a potentially strong and dry offshore wind event forecasted to start early Sunday morning and expected to last through Monday. Given the expected weather conditions, PG&E began its one-day advance notifications to customers in areas where PG&E may need to proactively turn power off for safety to reduce the risk of wildfire from energized power lines. The anticipated scope and timing of this event has changed from earlier announcements, based on updated weather forecasts that showed stronger wind gusts in a larger portion of PG&E’s service area. PG&E’s in-house meteorologists, as well as its Wildfire Safety Operation Center and Emergency Operations Center, continue to monitor conditions closely and additional notifications will be made today to customers who may be impacted by this event.

Potential Public Safety Power Shutoff on Sunday

The potential PSPS starting early Sunday morning could impact approximately 97,000 customers in portions of fifteen counties in the Northern Sierra and North Valley. Specifically, customers in portions of Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Kern, Lake, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Tehama and Yuba counties are being notified. The total customer impacts are currently projected to be as follows:

CountyCustomers impactedMedical Baseline

Alpine 572 6 Amador 5,471 401 Butte 18,669 1,784 Calaveras 9,978 386 El Dorado 35,614 2,442 Kern 27 0 Lake 55 2 Napa 181 5 Nevada 7,345 438 Placer 9,657 609 Plumas 785 24 Shasta 2,816 241 Sierra 1,098 22 Tehama 1,223 58 Yuba 3,385 282

Total96,8766,700Ongoing Customer Notifications

Customers can look up their address online to find out if their location is being monitored for the potential safety shutoff at www.pge.com/pspsupdates. Customer notifications—via text, email and automated phone call—began Thursday. Customers enrolled in the company’s Medical Baseline Program who do not verify that they have received these important safety communications will be individually visited in person by a PG&E employee when possible. A primary focus will be given to customers who rely on electricity for critical life-sustaining equipment.

Here’s Where to Go to Learn More

PG&E’s emergency website www.pge.com/pspsupdates is now available in seven languages. Customers are encouraged to update their contact information and indicate their preferred language for notifications by visiting www.pge.com/mywildfirealerts. Tenants and non-account holders can sign up to receive PSPS ZIP Code Alerts for any area where you do not have a PG&E account by visiting www.pge.com/pspszipcodealerts. PG&E has launched a new tool at its online Safety Action Center www.safetyactioncenter.pge.com to help customers prepare for an emergency event. This site includes resources to help customers develop an emergency plan and make necessary safety preparations.

Community Resource Centers Reflect COVID-Safety Protocols

PG&E will open outdoor, open-air Community Resource Centers (CRCs) in every county where a PSPS occurs. These temporary CRCs will be open to customers when power is out at their homes and will provide ADA-accessible restrooms, hand-washing stations; medical-equipment charging; Wi-Fi; bottled water; grab-and-go bags and non-perishable snacks. PG&E updates its CRC locations regularly, click here for updates. All CRCs will follow important health and safety protocols including: Facial coverings and maintaining a physical distance of at least six feet from those who are not part of the same household will be required at all CRCs. Temperature checks will be administered before entering CRCs that are located indoors. CRC staff will be trained in COVID-19 precautions and will regularly sanitize surfaces and use Plexiglass barriers at check-in. All CRCs will follow county and state requirements regarding COVID-19, including limits on the number of customers permitted indoors at any time.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 23,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation’s cleanest energy to 16 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200925005542/en/