17:20 | 15.01.2020
US Fertilizers Manufacturing Industry Market: Analytics, Extensive Financial Benchmarks, Metrics & Revenue Forecasts to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Fertilizers (Nitrogenous & Phosphatic) Manufacturing Industry (U.S.): Analytics, Extensive Financial Benchmarks, Metrics and Revenue Forecasts to 2026, NAIC 325310” report from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Vital industry-specific data including metrics, benchmarks, historic numbers, growth rates and forecasts that will save countless hours of research.
Fertilizers (Nitrogenous & Phosphatic) Manufacturing Industry, including Average EBITDA, Operating Ratios and Sales per Employee.
2) Complete benchmarking of the industry and its top companies
3) Deep industry and company financials
2) Revenue forecasts, growth rates and CAGR
3) Operating ratios
4) Complete data for benchmarking a company to its industry and to specific leading companies
5) Benchmarking this industry to all U.S. industries
6) Deep profiles and financial histories/operating ratios for up to ten top U.S.-based companies
Comprehensive overview of an industry’s financial results, ratios and vital metrics in one package (U.S. data)
Benchmarking of:
Deep financials of each of the leading companies in the industry
Multi-year financial averages for all companies in the industry
This industry’s financial ratios compared to all other industries
Historical revenues
Enterprise population
Multi-year employee count and sales per employee
Current and forecast revenues and CAGR to 2026
Profiles of the industry’s leading firms, with multi-year financial histories
Revenue forecast to 2026 with CAGR
Historical revenues
Historical CAGR
Top U.S. companies, by revenues
Employment within the industry, 2018 and historic
Employees, 2011-2018, with growth rates
Average annual sales per firm and per establishment, 2011-2018
Annual sales per employee, 2011-2018
Historical revenues & CAGR growth rates, 2011-2018
Projected revenues & CAGR growth rates, 2018-2026
B. Average Annual Operating Ratio Estimates and Benchmarks for Current Year
Income items, expenses, profits and taxes as a percent of total revenues for this industry
C. This Industry Compared to All Industries, Benchmarks for Current Year
Comparison of revenues for this industry to total revenues for all industries
Comparison of EBITDA, profits and income taxes for this industry to the same items in total for all industries
D. Table of Companies Used in Creating Industry Averages
Detailed, alphabetical listing of companies, with revenues, location, ticker symbol and exchange
E. Industry Results and Benchmarks for Publicly-Held Companies
Income statement averages, 2013-2018
All income statement items, including, cost of sales, SGA, R&D, salaries and wages, and EBITDA, with ratios
Chart showing key expenses as a percent of revenues
Balance sheet averages, 2013-2018
All items, including property plant and equipment, accumulated depreciation, goodwill, and long term debt, including ratios
Cash flow averages, 2013-2018
All cash flow items
A. Top Companies Ranked for Key Items:
Approximate market capitalization
Employees
Revenues
Net income
3-Year revenue growth rate
3-Year income growth rate
Return on assets rate
Return on equity rate
Return on invested capital rate
B. Benchmarking of the Industry’s Top Companies, to Each Other and to their Industry’s Averages for All Metrics
Income statements, balance sheets and cash flow statements for each of the top companies compared to the industry’s overall average
C. Corporate Profiles (Descriptions of the Top Companies Within the Industry, Including Executive Listings and Multi-Year Financial Results)
Contact information, executive lists
Business descriptions
Key financial data for 6 years
Brands and divisions
Top salaries
Corporate culture
Charts comparing revenues vs. net income
CF Industries Holdings Inc
LSB Industries Inc
CVR Partners LP
Finjan Holdings Inc
Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xeg7mz
