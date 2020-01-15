ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
US Fertilizers Manufacturing Industry Market: Analytics, Extensive Financial Benchmarks, Metrics & Revenue Forecasts to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Fertilizers (Nitrogenous & Phosphatic) Manufacturing Industry (U.S.): Analytics, Extensive Financial Benchmarks, Metrics and Revenue Forecasts to 2026, NAIC 325310” report from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Vital industry-specific data including metrics, benchmarks, historic numbers, growth rates and forecasts that will save countless hours of research.
Key Findings:
Fertilizers (Nitrogenous & Phosphatic) Manufacturing Industry (U.S.) to reach $17,507 million by 2026.

Fertilizers (Nitrogenous & Phosphatic) Manufacturing Industry, including Average EBITDA, Operating Ratios and Sales per Employee.
Core Benefits to Customer:
1) Comprehensive overview of an industry’s financial results, ratios, vital statistics and metrics in one package

2) Complete benchmarking of the industry and its top companies

3) Deep industry and company financials
This Analytics Report Features:
1) Historical data

2) Revenue forecasts, growth rates and CAGR

3) Operating ratios

4) Complete data for benchmarking a company to its industry and to specific leading companies

5) Benchmarking this industry to all U.S. industries

6) Deep profiles and financial histories/operating ratios for up to ten top U.S.-based companies
Key Topics Covered: I. Introduction
A. Core Benefits to Customer:

Comprehensive overview of an industry’s financial results, ratios and vital metrics in one package (U.S. data)

Benchmarking of:

Deep financials of each of the leading companies in the industry

Multi-year financial averages for all companies in the industry

This industry’s financial ratios compared to all other industries

Historical revenues

Enterprise population

Multi-year employee count and sales per employee

Current and forecast revenues and CAGR to 2026

Profiles of the industry’s leading firms, with multi-year financial histories
II. Industry Description for this NAIC Code
Types of business activities
III. Industry Summary, Current Year (U.S. Data)
Revenues and CAGR 2018

Revenue forecast to 2026 with CAGR

Historical revenues

Historical CAGR

Top U.S. companies, by revenues

Employment within the industry, 2018 and historic
IV. Employment and Establishment Count (U.S. Data)
Number of firms and establishments, 2011-2018

Employees, 2011-2018, with growth rates

Average annual sales per firm and per establishment, 2011-2018

Annual sales per employee, 2011-2018
V. This Industry’s Financial Data, U.S., With Revenue Projections to 2026
A. Revenues, Historical and Projected

Historical revenues & CAGR growth rates, 2011-2018

Projected revenues & CAGR growth rates, 2018-2026

B. Average Annual Operating Ratio Estimates and Benchmarks for Current Year

Income items, expenses, profits and taxes as a percent of total revenues for this industry

C. This Industry Compared to All Industries, Benchmarks for Current Year

Comparison of revenues for this industry to total revenues for all industries

Comparison of EBITDA, profits and income taxes for this industry to the same items in total for all industries

D. Table of Companies Used in Creating Industry Averages

Detailed, alphabetical listing of companies, with revenues, location, ticker symbol and exchange

E. Industry Results and Benchmarks for Publicly-Held Companies

Income statement averages, 2013-2018

All income statement items, including, cost of sales, SGA, R&D, salaries and wages, and EBITDA, with ratios

Chart showing key expenses as a percent of revenues

Balance sheet averages, 2013-2018

All items, including property plant and equipment, accumulated depreciation, goodwill, and long term debt, including ratios

Cash flow averages, 2013-2018

All cash flow items
VI. Top Companies Profiled & Ranked
In-depth profiles, financial reports, ranks & executive lists for up to 10 top U.S.-based corporations

A. Top Companies Ranked for Key Items:

Approximate market capitalization

Employees

Revenues

Net income

3-Year revenue growth rate

3-Year income growth rate

Return on assets rate

Return on equity rate

Return on invested capital rate

B. Benchmarking of the Industry’s Top Companies, to Each Other and to their Industry’s Averages for All Metrics

Income statements, balance sheets and cash flow statements for each of the top companies compared to the industry’s overall average

C. Corporate Profiles (Descriptions of the Top Companies Within the Industry, Including Executive Listings and Multi-Year Financial Results)

Contact information, executive lists

Business descriptions

Key financial data for 6 years

Brands and divisions

Top salaries

Corporate culture

Charts comparing revenues vs. net income
VII. Appendix: Assumptions
U.S. GDP Growth and Forecasts, 2015-2026
VIII. Data Description and SourcesCompanies Mentioned
Mosaic Company (The)

CF Industries Holdings Inc

LSB Industries Inc

CVR Partners LP

Finjan Holdings Inc

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xeg7mz
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200115005613/en/

