17:20 | 15.01.2020

US Fertilizers Manufacturing Industry Market: Analytics, Extensive Financial Benchmarks, Metrics & Revenue Forecasts to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Fertilizers (Nitrogenous & Phosphatic) Manufacturing Industry (U.S.): Analytics, Extensive Financial Benchmarks, Metrics and Revenue Forecasts to 2026, NAIC 325310” report from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. Vital industry-specific data including metrics, benchmarks, historic numbers, growth rates and forecasts that will save countless hours of research.

Key Findings:

Fertilizers (Nitrogenous & Phosphatic) Manufacturing Industry (U.S.) to reach $17,507 million by 2026. Fertilizers (Nitrogenous & Phosphatic) Manufacturing Industry, including Average EBITDA, Operating Ratios and Sales per Employee.

Core Benefits to Customer:

1) Comprehensive overview of an industry’s financial results, ratios, vital statistics and metrics in one package 2) Complete benchmarking of the industry and its top companies 3) Deep industry and company financials

This Analytics Report Features:

1) Historical data 2) Revenue forecasts, growth rates and CAGR 3) Operating ratios 4) Complete data for benchmarking a company to its industry and to specific leading companies 5) Benchmarking this industry to all U.S. industries 6) Deep profiles and financial histories/operating ratios for up to ten top U.S.-based companies

Key Topics Covered: I. Introduction

A. Core Benefits to Customer: Comprehensive overview of an industry’s financial results, ratios and vital metrics in one package (U.S. data) Benchmarking of: Deep financials of each of the leading companies in the industry Multi-year financial averages for all companies in the industry This industry’s financial ratios compared to all other industries Historical revenues Enterprise population Multi-year employee count and sales per employee Current and forecast revenues and CAGR to 2026 Profiles of the industry’s leading firms, with multi-year financial histories

II. Industry Description for this NAIC Code

Types of business activities

III. Industry Summary, Current Year (U.S. Data)

Revenues and CAGR 2018 Revenue forecast to 2026 with CAGR Historical revenues Historical CAGR Top U.S. companies, by revenues Employment within the industry, 2018 and historic

IV. Employment and Establishment Count (U.S. Data)

Number of firms and establishments, 2011-2018 Employees, 2011-2018, with growth rates Average annual sales per firm and per establishment, 2011-2018 Annual sales per employee, 2011-2018

V. This Industry’s Financial Data, U.S., With Revenue Projections to 2026

A. Revenues, Historical and Projected Historical revenues & CAGR growth rates, 2011-2018 Projected revenues & CAGR growth rates, 2018-2026 B. Average Annual Operating Ratio Estimates and Benchmarks for Current Year Income items, expenses, profits and taxes as a percent of total revenues for this industry C. This Industry Compared to All Industries, Benchmarks for Current Year Comparison of revenues for this industry to total revenues for all industries Comparison of EBITDA, profits and income taxes for this industry to the same items in total for all industries D. Table of Companies Used in Creating Industry Averages Detailed, alphabetical listing of companies, with revenues, location, ticker symbol and exchange E. Industry Results and Benchmarks for Publicly-Held Companies Income statement averages, 2013-2018 All income statement items, including, cost of sales, SGA, R&D, salaries and wages, and EBITDA, with ratios Chart showing key expenses as a percent of revenues Balance sheet averages, 2013-2018 All items, including property plant and equipment, accumulated depreciation, goodwill, and long term debt, including ratios Cash flow averages, 2013-2018 All cash flow items

VI. Top Companies Profiled & Ranked

In-depth profiles, financial reports, ranks & executive lists for up to 10 top U.S.-based corporations A. Top Companies Ranked for Key Items: Approximate market capitalization Employees Revenues Net income 3-Year revenue growth rate 3-Year income growth rate Return on assets rate Return on equity rate Return on invested capital rate B. Benchmarking of the Industry’s Top Companies, to Each Other and to their Industry’s Averages for All Metrics Income statements, balance sheets and cash flow statements for each of the top companies compared to the industry’s overall average C. Corporate Profiles (Descriptions of the Top Companies Within the Industry, Including Executive Listings and Multi-Year Financial Results) Contact information, executive lists Business descriptions Key financial data for 6 years Brands and divisions Top salaries Corporate culture Charts comparing revenues vs. net income

VII. Appendix: Assumptions

U.S. GDP Growth and Forecasts, 2015-2026

VIII. Data Description and SourcesCompanies Mentioned

Mosaic Company (The) CF Industries Holdings Inc LSB Industries Inc CVR Partners LP Finjan Holdings Inc Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xeg7mz

