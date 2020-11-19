ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
US Foods to Participate in the Barclays Eat, Sleep, Play Virtual Conference on Dec. 1, 2020

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) Chief Financial Officer Dirk Locascio will present at the Barclays Eat, Sleep, Play Virtual Conference on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 8:50 a.m. EST (7:50 a.m. CST).

Media and investors can listen to a live audio webcast by visiting the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at https://ir.usfoods.com. A replay of the webcast will be available later that same day.
About US Foods
US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 300,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With more than 70 broadline locations and 76 cash and carry stores, US Foods provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.
