2:48 | 22.03.2020
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World’s Fastest Gamer returns
Van Buren won today’s event staged on a virtual Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course – not only beating his fellow gamers but defeating Formula 1, IndyCar and Formula E stars including Juan Pablo Montoya, Tony Kanaan, Nico Hulkenburg, Antonio Felix Da Costa and Felix Rosenqvist.Last year James Baldwin was put through a 12-day torture test of real-world and virtual racing events against nine other top line gamers to win the second edition of World’s Fastest Gamer.
Van Buren was able to pass on the right advice for Baldwin as a mentor of the Dutchman’s “Team Orange” while Formula 1 legends Juan Pablo Montoya and Rubens Barrichello were part of the judging team that selected the winner.Upon the recommencement of racing in Europe later this year, Baldwin will begin his racing career driving a McLaren 720s for the team co-owned by 2009 F1 World Champion, Jenson Button – Jenson Team Rocket RJN.Season one of World’s Fastest Gamer was shown throughout the world in a four-part documentary series seen on major networks including ESPN, Sky, CNBC and Fox Sports – reaching more than 400 million viewers.Season two’s six-part documentary debut date will be announced soon and is expected to reach an even larger audience.”We are in a very unfortunate situation at the moment with race events cancelled across the world due to the COVID-19 situation,” Torque Esports President and CEO, Darren Cox said:”While we are unable to confirm the timing for our finals tour and what the grand prize will be in 2020 with all the current cancellations and restrictions, we’re going to start the search to find the best of the best.”As part of the ‘stay at home economy’ – more and more people are turning to gaming as other forms of entertainment are cancelled. Our gaming studio Eden Games is reporting a 216% increase in players racing on our Gear.Club platform while Torque Esports’ data analysis experts Stream Hatchet are monitoring dramatic increases across all streaming platforms in the gaming genre.”If we really want to dig deep and find that hidden talent that has those incredible skills that can transfer across to the real-world motorsport – then this is the time to do it.”A number of qualifying events will be announced in the coming weeks including the first Gear.Club mobile-based entry mechanism. Mobile gamers Henrik Drue and Riley Gerster both impressed judges and defeated several PC and console gamers during the World’s Fastest Gamer elimination process in #WFG1 and #WFG2.Season three of World’s Fastest Gamer was revealed today during The Race All-Star Esports Battle broadcast. The online race series debuted last week as the biggest-ever streamed esports racing event.”We’ve shown that the skills used in the online version of motorsport can transfer across to the real thing and we’re continuing to blur the lines between virtual and reality in the sport,” Cox said.”This is just the first of many big announcements we have coming up for World’s Fastest Gamer. We’re very excited about the chance to make a gamer’s dreams come true.”About Torque Esports
