23:03 | 18.02.2020
USA Compression Announces Filing of 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K
USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC) (“USA Compression”) today announced that it filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). USA Compression’s Annual Report on Form 10-K is available through its website at www.usacompression.com in the Investor Relations section under SEC Filings, as well as on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Interested investors may obtain a hard copy of the Annual Report on Form 10-K, including USA Compression’s financial statements, free of charge by writing Investor Relations, USA Compression Partners, LP, 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 2400, Austin, TX 78701.
