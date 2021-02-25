ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
1:34 | 26.02.2021
USA Compression Partners, LP Announces 2020 K-1 Tax Package Availability

USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC) (“USA Compression”) today announced that its 2020 tax packages, including the Schedule K-1, are now available online and may be accessed at taxpackagesupport.com/usac. USA Compression has begun the process of mailing the 2020 tax packages to unitholders. Unitholders may call Tax Package Support at 1-855-521-8151 or browse USA Compression’s website at usacompression.com in the Investor Relations section under K-1 Information.
About USA Compression Partners, LP
USA Compression Partners, LP is a growth-oriented Delaware limited partnership that is one of the nation’s largest independent providers of natural gas compression services in terms of total compression fleet horsepower. USA Compression partners with a broad customer base composed of producers, processors, gatherers and transporters of natural gas and crude oil. USA Compression focuses on providing natural gas compression services to infrastructure applications primarily in high-volume gathering systems, processing facilities and transportation applications. More information is available at usacompression.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210225006305/en/

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

23:34 Uhr | 25.02.2021
USA: Biontech-Impfstoff darf in ...

23:22 Uhr | 25.02.2021
Biden telefoniert mit saudischem ...

23:22 Uhr | 25.02.2021
Beyond Meat mit roten Zahlen - ...

23:08 Uhr | 25.02.2021
Biden: USA sind selbstgesteckten ...

23:08 Uhr | 25.02.2021
Salesforce schaut überraschend ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer