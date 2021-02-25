1:34 | 26.02.2021

USA Compression Partners, LP Announces 2020 K-1 Tax Package Availability

USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC) (“USA Compression”) today announced that its 2020 tax packages, including the Schedule K-1, are now available online and may be accessed at taxpackagesupport.com/usac. USA Compression has begun the process of mailing the 2020 tax packages to unitholders. Unitholders may call Tax Package Support at 1-855-521-8151 or browse USA Compression’s website at usacompression.com in the Investor Relations section under K-1 Information.

About USA Compression Partners, LP

USA Compression Partners, LP is a growth-oriented Delaware limited partnership that is one of the nation’s largest independent providers of natural gas compression services in terms of total compression fleet horsepower. USA Compression partners with a broad customer base composed of producers, processors, gatherers and transporters of natural gas and crude oil. USA Compression focuses on providing natural gas compression services to infrastructure applications primarily in high-volume gathering systems, processing facilities and transportation applications. More information is available at usacompression.com.

