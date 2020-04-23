|
USA Compression Partners, LP Announces Updated Time for First Quarter 2020 Conference Call
USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC) (“USA Compression”) today announced that it has changed the time for its first quarter 2020 conference call and webcast. The call will now begin at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (9 a.m. Central Time) on Tuesday, May 5.
The call will also be broadcast live over the internet. Investors may participate either by phone or audio webcast.
By Phone:
Dial 800-458-4121 inside the U.S. and Canada at least 10 minutes before the call and ask for the USA Compression Partners Earnings Call. Investors outside the U.S. and Canada should dial 323-794-2093. The conference ID for both is 5098752.
A replay of the call will be available through May 15, 2020. Callers inside the U.S. and Canada may access the replay by dialing 888-203-1112. Investors outside the U.S. and Canada should dial 719-457-0820. The conference ID for both is 5098752.
Connect to the webcast via the “Events” page of USA Compression’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.usacompression.com. Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay will be available shortly after the call.
