ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
23:37 | 07.12.2020
USA Compression Partners, LP to Participate in 2020 Wells Fargo Virtual Midstream and Utility Symposium
USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC) (“USA Compression”) today announced that its senior management will participate in the 2020 Wells Fargo Virtual Midstream and Utility Symposium. Senior management expects to participate in a series of virtual meetings with members of the investment community on December 9, and presentation materials used during these meetings will be posted to USA Compression’s website prior to the investor meetings. Please visit the Investor Relations section of the website at usacompression.com under “Presentations.”
